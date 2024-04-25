Ariane Lipski plots her ‘best performance ever’ against Karine Silva at UFC on ESPN 55

LAS VEGAS – Ariane Lipski ensured that if she was going to step into the octagon with Karine Silva, it would be under the best conditions possible.

Prior to being booked for a women’s flyweight bout on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 55 at the UFC Apex (ESPN, ESPN+), Lipski (17-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC) said she was offered a short-notice matchup with Silva (17-4 MMA, 3-0 UFC) at UFC 299 in March. However, she chose to decline.

“They offered me to fight her on 299 because she was supposed to fight with Lauren Murphy,” Lipski told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “So Lauren Murphy got injured in the fight and I said, ‘I can fight her, but I cannot fight on that date.’ Because I was in Brazil and I had family and business to take care of and I wasn’t training, and I just fought. I said, ‘I can fight anyone, I just need a full training camp.’ They rescheduled the fight for this Saturday.

“It’s not the fight I was expecting after my last performance. I was expecting someone from the top, but I know all the fighters are scheduled and I’m here to fight. I always say yes to UFC. We got the fight and I’m ready.”

Although Lipski, an honorable mention in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie women’s flyweight rankings, didn’t anticipate facing Silva next, she understands why the matchup came together. Silva has started her promotional tenure as the only female to record three consecutive first-round submission victories, gaining her a lot of hype in quick fashion.

Lipski, 30, has never been submitted in MMA competition, though, and thinks all of her fights through KSW and UFC will be a huge factor in the result.

“She’s new, I think what’s going to make the difference in this fight is my experience,” Lipski said. “Not only in the UFC, but my whole experience as an MMA fighter.”

If Lipski is able to get her hand raised this weekend, she would be on a four-fight winning streak in the 125-pound division. She thinks that will be enough to get a marquee fight that would take her career to the next level.

“It’s time to show I’m ready to go to the top,” Lipski said. “I made this camp focused on having the best performance ever in the UFC to show I’m ready to go to the top. For sure, we have plans.”

