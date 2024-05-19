Ariane Carnelossi reveals injuries, reacts to headbutt: ‘What often differentiates humans from animals are the rules’

Ariane Carnelossi says she suffered multiple facial injuries as a result of her UFC Fight Night 241 bout vs. Piera Rodriguez.

The bout ended in a disqualification due to multiple illegal headbutts from Rodriguez (9-2 MMA, 2-2 UFC) and Carnelossi (14-3 MMA, 2-2 UFC) was declared the winner. The strawweight fight took place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and sparked reactions from around the MMA world.

Some viewers voiced thoughts online that Carnelossi had milked the doctor stoppage that came after the pair of illegal blows – an accusation Rodriguez also echoed Saturday.

Rodriguez said Carnelossi lied and called her a “coward.”

However, Carnelossi revealed Saturday she was diagnosed with a fractured nose and zygomatic (cheek) bone injury. She also took a slight dig at the detractors’ thought processes.

“Hey guys, we just got back from the hospital and we’re already at the hotel,” Carnelossi wrote on an Instagram story. “After some tests, a fracture in the nose and an injury to the zygomatic bone and the formation of a blood clot in the sinus region were found. Thank you to EVERYONE who sent me positive messages. Regarding our sport, what people need to understand is that what often differentiates humans from animals are the RULES.”

It’s unclear if Carnelossi suffered these injuries during the headbutt sequence or if from previous blows. She had absorbed multiple strikes including a hard front kick prior to the final sequence.

