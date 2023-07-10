Arian Foster must be next in Houston Texans Ring of Honor

What qualifies someone as a franchise great?

The Houston Texans established their ring of honor during the 2017 campaign. The first member was wide receiver Andre Jonhson, the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Two years later, the franchise inducted the late Bob McNair for his successful efforts in bringing the NFL back to Houston.

Since then, Houston opted to make no additions to their most elite circle. It wasn’t until J.J. Watt, a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and five-time All-Pro, retired that the team finally announced their third Red Jacket distribution, which will be a family affair in Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Watt is largely considered the greatest player in franchise history and one of the greatest defenders of the last decade, if not of all time. However, his inclusion into the Ring of Honor has raised a fair question amongst Houston fans. Are there any other players from the team’s 20-year history that deserve inclusion?

Many names have been thrown out. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph is considered the best free agent signing in team history and leads the franchise in interceptions and was fourth in tackles. Matt Schaub remains the team’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. However, one name stands out far more than his peers.

Running back Arian Foster.

Foster played from 2009-15 with Houston as an undrafted free agent and was as dominant. His 6,472 rushing yards are more than double the next closest player, as are his 54 rushing touchdowns. Even coming out of the backfield, his 249 receptions are currently fifth in franchise history.

Foster was Houston’s offensive engine with an amazing blend of vision, contact balance, and explosiveness to affect both the running and passing games. Simply put, Foster did everything about as well as anyone.

Outside of the young history of the franchise, his career reflects that dominant player. Foster had 4 different 1,200-plus yard seasons and led the NFL in rushing touchdowns in both 2010 and 2012. His emergence, and three-time All-Pro selections during this period, corresponded with Houston’s emergence into relevance after a dreadful expansion era, finally qualifying for the playoffs in the 2011 season.

These numbers are comparable to the best players of his era at his position. The 2010’s All-Decade team at running back included Adrian Peterson, Frank Gore, LeSean McCoy and Marshawn Lynch. Of that group, Foster’s four Pro Bowl appearances are just one less than Lynch and Gore. His two-time All-Pro selections were equivalent to Lynch and McCoy and actually one more than Gore.

The 2010's All-Decade RB's were Marshawn Lynch (2 AP, 5 PB) Frank Gore (1 AP, 5 PB) Lesean McCoy (2 AP, 6 PB) and Adrian Peterson (7 AP, 7PB)



Arian Foster was a 3x All-Pro & 4x Pro-Bowler despite only 6 starts post-2014.



Does his peak qualify the Ring of Honor? #WeAreTexans pic.twitter.com/YPoAbQGu7s — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) July 8, 2023

It was a shorter career for Foster, with only six starts after the 2014 season, but his peak was as dominant as almost anyone in his era.

There’s a fair argument to be made that running back is largely the one position where longevity cannot be too heavily accounted for. The shelf life of the position is short and that reality has never been more exposed than in today’s NFL where statistically savvy general managers are now largely refusing to dole out second contracts to the position.

Foster’s dominance during the most productive time in franchise history creates a fierce argument for his eventual inclusion in the ring of honor. It would take a borderline Hall of Fame career from Dameon Pierce or any future Houston back to supplant No. 23 as the best in franchise history.

Foster’s off-the-field presence, from imitating dinosaurs while at the Tennessee to his comments that the NFL is “scripted” this past year, makes him the most unique personality that’s come through the franchise in their short history.

What his current relationship with the franchise looks like remains unknown. Foster made it clear in 2018 he was disappointed in comments made by McNair and ultimately declined to attend Johnson’s induction.

@HoustonTexans formal invite for bob mcnair to come on my podcast to have a civil discourse about all. think the fans, him and myself can benefit from it. — feeno (@ArianFoster) April 5, 2018

Who knows if the interest would be mutual if Houston did decide to pursue an induction?

What is crystal clear, despite all of that, is Foster’s success on the football field easily places him among the franchise’s best players ever. Maybe one day Houston will circle back to the star running back of the Gary Kubiak era.

