Arian Foster chimes in on Texans’ situation

Andre Johnson, arguably the greatest offensive player in Texans history, sounded off on Tuesday regarding quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s discontent with the team. Arian Foster, the greatest running back in Texans history, chimed in with an assessment of Johnson’s remarks.

Here’s what Johnson said: “If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!!”

Observed Foster: “i don’t keep up with much in the league so idk who [Easterby] is. but i kno my brother. and for him to get this outta pocket means there’s gotta be f–kery lol. dre is the calmest cat on the planet.”

Johnson keeps up with the Texans, and he knows that the team’s current dysfunction traces to the fact that owner Cal McNair has hired someone who is demonstrably unfit to run his football operation. Should it surprise anyone, then, when someone who is demonstrably unfit occupies a position of significant power and influence, bad things inevitably will happen?

