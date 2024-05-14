Argylls celebrate winning seniors

May 13—FAIRMOUNT — For Madison-Grant seniors Maegan Wilson and Maddy Moore — their jersey Nos. 10 and 15 emblazoned along the third-base line along with the names of senior managers Ari Hayes and Pia Gonzalez — singling out one memory can be kind of tough.

All they've done with the Argylls is win, whether it is on the softball diamond or the volleyball court. The two have compiled seven sectional championships and two regional titles over their careers, which are entering the final regular-season week of competition.

"We would like to think that a lot of our kids that play softball and volleyball at Madison-Grant understand what it takes to win, they enjoy winning and it's important to them," M-G softball coach Travis Havens said. "They're willing to do whatever it takes to win, and they've been a big part of our success in both sports."

The two were central to another Argylls win on Senior Night as Wilson and Moore combined for three hits, four RBI and five runs scored in leading Madison-Grant to a 16-3 rout of Daleville on Monday at Jay Dunlap Field in a game shortened to five innings by run rule.

Wilson reached base all four times she came to the plate, twice on hits, a walk and she reached on an error. She scored three times, and her two-run single in the second inning extended the Argylls' lead to 4-0.

"It did feel good. I haven't had a game like that all season," she said. "It felt good to finally do that, to bring in some runs and get some hits."

During pregame ceremonies, Havens had a little fun with Wilson, pointing out she is the more outgoing and boisterous of the two seniors as well as the team prankster.

One of her humorous talents is to mock Coach Havens, as the families of the two are very close.

"Maegan is a fun kid," Havens said. "She keeps the dugout loose, maybe a little too loose for the coaches."

Although she made plenty of noise on the field Monday with a hit, a walk, two RBI and two runs scored, Moore is the "Yin" to Wilson's "Yang." Also a leading scorer on the basketball court, she is the much quieter senior but, from her shortstop position, is every bit as valuable to the team.

"As freshmen, they were together all the time, and they were the two freshmen on the varsity team," Havens said. "For four years, they've been right beside each other, and now they're playing side by side on the infield. They were maybe secret weapons for a couple years for us, and we're going to miss them."

While the run differential looked good for the Argylls, Havens was not necessarily the happiest coach in the land.

His team committed an error in each of the first three innings, the third of which paved the way for an unearned run during a three-run Broncos rally. Raegan Jackson singled home two runs in the inning for Daleville (10-7), but a throwing error allowed a third to score.

Only four of the 19 combined runs — two for each team — were earned runs as the Argylls took advantage of seven Broncos errors as well.

"We're always happy to get a win, but if they don't make some of the mistakes they made, the score is definitely different," Havens said. "We've got to hit better. We were able to do some bunting which helps us. We've got to manufacture some runs."

The Argylls put the game away with a pair of six-run innings.

In the third, Moore drove in one run after a pair of Daleville errors set the table. Madeline Clouse drove in another with a ground out before Demie Havens and Carley Holliday delivered consecutive two-run singles to cap the inning.

Three more Broncos errors in the fourth inning paved the way for six more M-G runs. Moore, Clouse, Havens and Holliday each drove in one as did Johnna Hiatt, who drove in two runs in the game with three hits.

Broncos coach Jeremy Pattengale said starting pitcher Emily Simmons deserved a better fate.

"I think they're a good team, but they're not 16-3 better than us," he said. "We made some mistakes that we haven't made this year."

Daleville will look to rebound Tuesday when it hosts Mid-Eastern Conference-rival Shenandoah while the Argylls (15-8) will welcome Elwood to Dunlap Field on Wednesday before travelling to Frankton on Thursday for a pair of Central Indiana Conference games.

With a win, Frankton can lock up the outright CIC title, but if M-G can pull off the upset, the Eagles would be forced to share the crown with Alexandria.

