Argus Leader 2023 Preseason Elite 45: Meet the best high school football players in South Dakota

Argus Leader Elite 45

For more than 35 years, the Argus Leader has honored the best high school football players in South Dakota with a spot on the Elite 45 team.

This year, the Argus is trying something new: Announcing a preseason team ahead of the 2023 season. The traditional postseason Elite 45 will still be released after the 2023 campaign ends.

Here it is, the full list of the 45 best high school football players in South Dakota headed into the new season.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by last name.

Aiden Barfuss

Winner, FB/LB

Barfuss carries huge responsibilities for Winner football. He was essentially the Warriors’ defensive play caller from the middle linebacker position last season. He disrupted play after play from that spot, totaling 36 tackles, six tackles for loss, one interception and one pass breakup. He also did his fair share of damage on offense. He averaged 7.6 yards per carry on 138 carries for 1,050 yards and 18 scores.

Winner FB/LB Aiden Barfuss is one of the top 45 players in the state of South Dakota heading into the 2023 season.

Burk Blasius

Wall, QB/LB

Blasius led Wall to one of the best offenses in 9-player football in 2022. He broke a 17-year school record for passing touchdowns, throwing 27 as a junior. He finished the year with 107 completions on 144 attempts for 2,078 yards and was a dual threat, adding 316 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He also played linebacker, where he totaled 63 tackles, two interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Wall quarterback Burk Blasius helped guide his team to becoming one of the best 9-player offenses in the state.

Greyson Bortnem

Brandon Valley, LB

Bortnem already had all the physical tools to be as imposing a linebacker as there is in the 11AAA class, but his head coach, Matt Christensen, said Bortnem’s been in the gym all summer lifting to gain even more strength and speed. At 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds he’s a force at the point of attack. The senior is coming off an impressive season where he finished with 75 tackles, and he’s expected to be a leader for Brandon Valley’s defense this season.

Greyson Bortnem led the Lynx in tackles last season with over 70.

Jackson Brouwer

Roosevelt, QB

Now a senior with two years of starting QB experience, the Rough Riders will look to Brouwer to lead the offense once again in 2023. Brouwer has the ability to make plays in the pocket and outside of it. In his first two seasons as a starter, he threw for a combined 3,500 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Roosevelt football senior quarterback Jackson Brouwer is entering his third season as the starting QB.

Chet Carda

West Central, RB/LB

Carda will play a large role on West Central’s defense this year. Trojans coach Chris Hernandez said he’ll look to Carda and his experience to help lead the defense. Hernandez described Carda as a throwback player. “He is physical, tough, and plays with anger,” he said. Last season, his third on the varsity roster, Carda led the Trojans in tackles with 100.

West Central senior Chet Carda led the team in tackles last season with 100.

Max Carlson

Harrisburg, WR

Carlson, along with teammate Tytan Tryon, will be a major part of Harrisburg’s offensive attack. Carlson finished 2022 with more touchdown receptions than his Elite 45 teammate, with 22. He also played possessions as a returner and running back at different points of the season and was good at both. He even returned a kickoff for a touchdown last season against O’Gorman and had some success as a back in the state championship game against Jefferson.

Max Carlson is one half of one of the best WR tandems in the state at Harrisburg.

Matthew Coverdale

Pierre, OL, DL

Coverdale was an All-State offensive linesman last year despite breaking his leg late in the season. At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds he's a towering presence up front. He showcases toughness, grit, physicality, and intelligence in his play on the offensive line.

Hunter Cramer

Warner, RB/QB/DB

Cramer is a Swiss Army knife for a Warner team that made it all the way to the 9A state title game a year ago. He’s done whatever is necessary to give his team the best chance to win. That includes switching from primarily playing quarterback to almost exclusively playing running back when the Monarchs wanted a more dynamic and consistent running threat. Last year he had 1,364 yards on 167 carries and 29 touchdowns on the ground. Cramer also still lined up at the QB position from time to time. He completed 29 of 58 passes for 512 yards and seven more scores.

Hunter Cramer is one of the most versitile athletes in the state.

Landon Dulaney

Brandon Valley, WR

Dulaney may have missed all of last season due to injury, but he’s eager to showcase his skillset this fall. At 6-foot-1 175 pounds, he has elite speed. He ran the 200-meter dash in 21.83 seconds. He’s also shown he can jump with anyone, making him a perfect fit for the wide receiver position. Brandon Valley football coach Matthew Christensen said he will be a consistent deep threat and that his route-running is exceptional.

Brandon Valley's Landon Dulaney is speedy and tall, the perfect combination for a pass-catcher.

Thomas Erickson

Great Plains Lutheran, RB/LB

Erickson only played in five games during his junior season due to injury, but in those five games, he flashed plenty of potential for the Panthers. He averaged 90 rushing yards per game and finished the season with seven rushing touchdowns, 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Erickson has been Great Plains Lutheran’s leading rusher for two years in a row, and Panthers coach Aaron Schleusener said if Erickson can stay healthy for a full season, expect big numbers from the senior.

Joey Foxley

Platte-Geddes, WR/LB

A lot of what Platte-Geddes does on both offense and defense revolves around Foxley. At 6 feet tall he uses his size and athleticism to make an impact on both sides of the ball for his team. He’s quick with his route running, and with pressuring the opposing QB at the point of attack.

Luke Fraser

Hamlin, RB/LB

Fraser is as dynamic a running back as there is in 9AA. He rushed 175 times for 1634 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022. In the passing game, he added 14 catches for a total of 368 yards and six touchdowns. He was also one of the Chargers’ best defenders, tallying 36 total tackles, three of them for a loss while pulling in three interceptions and returning one for a touchdown.

Luke Fraser rushed 175 times for 1,634 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

Nic Gaspar

Dell Rapids St. Mary, RB/LB

Gaspar has played just about every position for the Cardinals and has been impressive in most. He’s been named to the all-state team twice and will be a fourth-year varsity starter this season. Gaspar has become known around the state as one of the most dominant players in 9B over the last two seasons.

Dell Rapids St Mary RB Nic Gaspar has been an electric playmaker for the Caridinals during his career.

Jaxsen Grevengoed

Roosevelt, WR/RB

Grevengoed had been Roosevelt’s best receiver for two seasons, but when the Rough Riders needed help at running back, he answered the call and emerged as one of the best in the state at that position. He earned a lot of rushes in the second half of Roosevelt’s 2022 season to eventually tally 110 carries for 737 yards. He averaged 138 yards per game on offense.

Roosevelt senior Jaxsen Grevengoed switched from WR to RB in the middle of the 2022 season and made a massive impact on the ground game.

Carson Griffith

Elkton-Lake Benton, TE/DL

What stands out most about Griffith on the gridiron is his sheer size. His athleticism at his height isn’t too shabby either. At 6-foot-4, Griffith is a mobile tight end who amassed 400 receiving yards on 22 receptions and eight touchdowns last season. On defense, he provides constant pressure on the QB, as shown by his eight sacks a year ago.

Shawn Hammerbeck

Winner, TE/DE/OL

At 6-foot-7 inches, 240 pounds, Hammerbeck offers elite size and athleticism at that tight end position and at the line of scrimmage. The offensive line uses his size and strength to clear the way for the team’s run game. As a receiver, he’s able to use more of his athleticism to get open and he’s a tough guy to bring down when he’s got the ball and the momentum.

Thomas Heiberger

Jefferson, TE, LB

Heiberger has shown that he’s one of the best linebackers in the state. The Wisconsin football commit racked up 44 tackles, 10 for a loss and six sacks last season. This year, you can expect Heiberger to be an offensive threat at different positions as well.

Thomas Heiberger committed to Wisconsin football in April.

Crew Heier

West Central, TE, LB

Heier is a matchup problem at the line of scrimmage just waiting to happen. At 6-foot-3 inches and 200 pounds, the USD commit offers height and strength that disrupts opposing offenses. He was All-State last year, and West Central head coach Chris Hernandez said he’s been in the lab, improving even more this summer.

Crew Heier committed to USD football on July 26

Jack Henry

Dell Rapids, DB/QB

Henry helped lead the Quarriers to their first 11A championship in eight years last season. He possesses incredible athleticism and size, making him a dual threat on offense at the quarterback position. At 6-foot 3 he can see over the defense and make pinpoint passes, and on defense, he uses his length and athleticism to disrupt in the secondary.

Taiden Hoyer

Howard, QB/S

Hoyer proved to be a key performer for Howard on both offense and defense last season for the Tigers. At 6-foot-1, he’s a great athlete who is a threat on both sides of the ball. He was a leader for them at the quarterback position and he’ll take on an even larger role in his senior season.

Juven Hudson

Watertown, RB, DB

Hudson was one of the best running backs in South Dakota last year, a constant threat from wherever he had the ball. Hudson rushed 201 times for 1,236 Yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022. It was a major leap for the second-year varsity starter, but now in his senior season, he’s in a great position to keep adding to his production with the Arrows.

Watertown running back Juven Hudson (31) ran for 1,236 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Brayden Jervik

Parkston, RB/LB

Jervik played a major role in the Trojans making it to the 9AA championship game a year ago. At 5-foot-7, 200 pounds, he plays with force and is a constant threat on both sides of the ball. Before the championship game, Jervik had 130 rushes for 667 yards and seven touchdowns. As a receiver, he had four receptions for 89 yards, averaging 22.5 yards per reception. On defense, he finished the year with 56 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two fumbles and an interception.

Maverick Jones

O’Gorman, RB

Jones is as good a running back as there is in 11AAA, and last season was his best yet. He rushed for 1,098 yards on 156 carries with 15 touchdowns. He added 186 yards through the air on 18 receptions as well as another touchdown. In one game last season he broke the school's single-game rushing record with 269.

Cade Kaiser

Pierre, QB

Kaiser had his best season last year. It was his first time making the all-state team after finishing the season with 71 receptions, 1,253 yards and 18 TDs as a wide receiver, but this year he’ll face an entirely new challenge. He’ll have the tall task of replacing Lincoln Kienholz at the starting quarterback spot, but his speed and athleticism will make him a unique threat. He holds multiple NSIC offers.

Trey Murray

Gregory, FB/LB

Murray has become the leader of Gregory’s defense. He only played in nine games last season but still produced eye-popping stats on that end. Murray had 68 tackles, four sacks and three fumble recoveries. The 5-foot-9 senior also amassed 210 yards rushing, 131 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2022.

Gregory senior Trey Murray totaled 68 tackles and 4 sacks in only nine games.

Tayden Nave

Roosevelt, CB/WR

Nave has been one of the Rough Riders' top players on both the defensive and offensive end for years and looks poised for a breakout season. At 6-foot-2 he brings elite size to the wide receiver position, and it’s shown in the past. He’s been one of the team’s leading receivers in each of the last two seasons and their leading tackler for two straight seasons.

Roosevelt senior Tayden Nave has elite size at 6-foot-2.

Jameson Nebel

Hamlin, OG, DE

At 6-foot-3, 281 pounds, Nebel is a force on both sides of the ball for Hamlin. As a defensive end, he had 33 tackles, 14.5 of those for a loss, and five sacks in 2022. His role at the offensive line has also been key to helping the Chargers and Fraser gain maximum rushing yardage.

Rylan Peck

Gregory, QB/LB

Peck was one of the top playmakers in 9-player football last year. He totaled 40 touchdowns as a rusher and passer. Peck rushed for 986 yards, passed for 1,286 yards and was named both the Joe Robbie MVP and outstanding back after the Gorillas won the 2022 9A championship game.

Gregory senior Rylan Peck rushed for 986 yards, passed for 1286 yards and had 41 tackles as a linebacker on defense last season.

Hudson Parliament

Brandon Valley, LB

Parliament, only a sophomore, already has offers from South Dakota State and North Dakota after an impressive freshman year. At 6-foot-4, 275, he’s a monster on defense. He finished the 2022 season with 31 tackles, five of those for a loss.

Hudson Parliament already has Division I FCS offers after his freshman season at Brandon Valley.

Erik Salmen

Hitchcock-Tulare, RB

Salmen has played just about every position for Hitchcock-Tulare during his time in the program. He played center and linebacker in his freshman season before taking on a larger role in the offense his sophomore year. Over the past two years, Salmen has carried the ball 305 times for 2,205 yards and 33 touchdowns and amassed 123 tackles, five interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

Hitchcock-Tulare senior Erik Salmen rushed for 2,205 yards and 33 touchdowns over the last two season combined.

Ryland Satter

O'Gorman, FB

Satter is a fullback whose impact is felt way beyond the backfield. In fact, he caused most of his damage through the receiving game. In 2022 he caught 58 passes for 1,001 yards, a new Knights record, and 14 touchdowns. He also took 20 carries for 84 yards and a score. Satter will be a leader on defense this season as well at the defensive end position. Last year he finished with 37 tackles and two forced fumbles.

O'Gorman's Ryland Satter had 15 total touchdowns a season ago.

Tate Schafer

Lincoln, QB

It’s no secret to South Dakota high school football fans that Schafer is one of the best quarterbacks in the state. The University of Sioux Falls commit isn’t just a traditional pocket passer, he’s more than comfortable making passes on the move. In 2022 he averaged a whopping 310 passing yards per game and threw for 35 touchdowns on the year.

Tate Schafer has put up some of the best numbers in the state as a signal-caller for Lincoln during his time behind center.

Boden Schiller

Sioux Valley, WR/LB

Schiller is an explosive athlete who covers multiple positions on the field for Sioux Valley. He’s a rare player who has the agility to cover a wide receiver on defense and take on an offensive tackle to stop the run. He’s explosive on offense routinely scoring from 40-50 yards, including punt and kick returns.

Boden Schiller is entering his senior season with Sioux Valley.

Navarro Schunke

Brandon Valley, OL

Schunke may have missed all of last year due to injury, but he’s one of the best prospects in South Dakota. At 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, he’s an absolute terror to face at the line of scrimmage. Schunke currently holds offers from Kansas, Arizona State, Auburn and Tennessee among others.

Navarro Schunke has several offers from Power 5 schools.

Dawson Sechser

Jefferson, RB, DB

Sechser stands at 6-foot, 195 pounds and plays as imposing as his stature. Sechser is elite at tracking where passes will end up and tackling the receiver before they can gain any extra yardage. He led the Cavaliers in tackles a year ago with 64, and scored two touchdowns on the defensive side of the ball. He currently holds Division II offers from multiple programs, including Northern State, the University of Sioux Falls and the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Jefferson's Dawson Sechser scored two defensive touchdowns in 2022.

Lincoln Semchenko

Sioux Falls Christian, OL

Only a junior, Semchenko towers over most defensive linemen. At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, he’s as imposing a force as there is in 11A. This year he’ll be taking a larger leadership role on the team and be one of the keys to helping a young Chargers offensive line gel.

Lincoln Semchenko is South Dakota's top-ranked offensive lineman in the class of 2025.

Jack Smith

Lincoln, WR

Smith is a top candidate to be the best wide receiver in the state. Last year the SDSU commit had arguably the best game by a high school wide receiver in South Dakota history. In Week 6 against Rapid City Stevens he caught 21 passes for 377 yards and four touchdowns. That game heavily contributed to an eventual 11AAA state record 1,346 yards receiving and an 11AAA state record 89 catches.

Jack Smith has all eyes on him in 2023, with heavy expectations after a massive season in 2022.

Mason Stubbe

Dell Rapids, RB/LB

Stubbe will once again be one of the toughest tackles at the running back spot in South Dakota this year. He rushed 142 carries for 1,077 yards and 21 touchdowns, and caught eight passes for 108 yards and a score, even returning a punt for a touchdown. But Stubbe was also a difference-maker on the defensive side for the 11A champion Quarriers. As a linebacker on defense, he totaled 67 tackles and three tackles for loss.

Henry Theobald

O’Gorman, DB

Theobald has the length to make things difficult for any wide receiver he covers. In 2022, he broke up 11 passes, had one interception and finished the season with 30 tackles. This year he’ll also be stepping into a larger leadership role on defense for the Knights.

Henry Theobald is a two-year starter at corner for the Knights.

Tytan Tryon

Harrisburg, WR

Tryon quickly ascended as one of the state’s best wide receivers. At 6-foot-1, he brings elite size and speed to the wide receiver position. He had a huge junior season, catching 63 passes for 1,082 yards, the most in a single season by any Tigers wide receiver ever, and 18 touchdowns.

Titan Tryon posted 1,082 receiving yards a season ago, breaking Harrisburg's single-season program record.

Brock Tuttle

Hanson, FB/LB

Tuttle has been a two-way wrecking ball for the Beavers since his freshman year. He’s been the team's leading tackler all three seasons and finished with 101 tackles in 2022. On offense, Tuttle punishes the opposition with his 5-foot-11, 215-pound frame. Last year as a junior, Brock had 78 carries for 482 yards.

Hanson senior Brock Tuttle has 244 career carries for 1277 yards.

Rylee Veal

Harding County/Bison, RB/LB

Veal was a true two-way force as a sophomore for the Ranchers in 2022. He finished the season with 185 carries, 1,585 yards and 21 Rushing TDs. He also added 16 receptions for 164 yards and one TD as a receiver. On defense, he accumulated 44 tackles and four interceptions.

Cain Wallner

Canton, RB/LB

Wallner has established himself as one of the best players in the 11A and is a big part of why Canton is expected to make some noise this season. He played quarterback and safety in his sophomore season but is willing to play whatever position necessary to put the C-Hawks in the best position to win. After gaining 15 pounds of muscle during the summer, Wallner is listed as a running back and linebacker and is expected to be just as impactful in those slots.

Canton's Cain Wallner has seen action all over the field during his time with the C-Hawks.

Myles York

Great Plains Lutheran, OL/DL

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, York is a force on both sides of the ball for the Panthers. As a defensive lineman, he finished the 2022 season with 48 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two pass deflections. He's a beast on the line. Great Plains Lutheran coach Aaron Schleusener called York one of the toughest kids he’s coached.

Jett Zabel

Pierre, TE/LB

Zabel is a mismatch nightmare at the tight end position. In 2022 he totaled 79 receptions, 1,309 yards and 17 touchdowns. He's physical, fast, has great hands, and has the football IQ to know when to adjust his route to make plays work. He’s an NDSU commit and was an All-State tight end in 11AA last year.

Pierre's Jett Zabel eclipsed 1,300 yards in 2022. The NDSU commit will be looking to top that in 2023.

