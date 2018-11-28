Argument over NFL anthem kneeling leads to father shooting son on Thanksgiving

Colin Kaepernick started protesting racial injustice in 2016. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A North Carolina man was arrested after shooting his son on Thanksgiving after an argument broke out about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem, according to CBS 17.

Jorge Luis Valencia Lamadrid, 51, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon after shooting his 21-year-old son in the hand and leg after a family argument escalated. The incident occurred as the family was sitting down to have Thanksgiving dinner.

Lamadrid’s 21-year-old son reportedly got into a fight with his older brother concerning players kneeling during the anthem. Witnesses told police the victim had been drinking heavily throughout the day. Lamadrid asked the 21-year-old to leave the house. He did not, and the fight between the two brothers became physical.

At that point, Lamadrid attempted to break up the fight. When he realized he couldn’t do that, Lamadrid got his shotgun.

The argument continued to progress, according to CBS 17. Different family members were asked to leave and patio furniture was thrown.

Eventually, that led to the 21-year-old son throwing a water bottle at Lamadrid. The water bottle hit Lamadrid in the face, causing him to squeeze the trigger on his shotgun, he told police.

Lamadrid’s son was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital. Lamadrid was arrested and bonded out of jail.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice and inequality. Kaepernick was joined by other players, some of who continue to protest today. Kaepernick was not signed by a team after he became a free agent following the 2016 season.

