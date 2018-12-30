After an argument, Jonathan Allen disrupts Eagles kicker's warmups by booting ball off the field originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

A week ago, it was Josh Norman's postgame altercation with Taylor Lewan of the Titans that made national headlines.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Well, on Sunday, another Redskins defender was again involved in a bit of an argument.

But this time, it was Jonathan Allen. And this time, it came before the action started.

Leading up to Week 17's Philadelphia-Washington matchup, Philly kicker Jake Elliott was trying to get some warmup kicks in on the Burgundy and Gold's side of the field.

That didn't sit well with Allen, though, who seemed very annoyed by Elliott setting up so close to the 'Skins as they were stretching. So he confronted the kicker, who, to his credit, didn't exactly back down from the lineman.

Jonathan Allen Has zero time for Eagles kicker Jake Ellioot and we cannot stop laughing. https://t.co/wd9kj8t5jq pic.twitter.com/hwdHR8FypK — NBC Sports Redskins (@NBCSRedskins) December 30, 2018

After their conversation, it looked as if the two agreed to disagree. However, Allen eventually decided to relocate Elliott all on his own, featuring some help from his right foot:

Story continues

Disrespect from the Redskins 😳



Redskin kicks 🏈 away from @jake_elliott22 🤷‍♂️



Eagles will have their kicker's back#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KslKaqmTEV







— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 30, 2018

Earlier in the week, Allen brought up how he wanted to spoil the Eagles' playoff dreams. Well, he's already spoiled their kicker's dreams of a normal pregame routine.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS: