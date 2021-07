Associated Press

Argentina finally made Lionel Messi cry with joy. After losing four times in finals, early exits in major tournaments and even a decision to retire from the national team, the superstar celebrated a much-awaited title with Argentina at Saturday's 1-0 win against Brazil in the Maracana Stadium. The title ended Argentina's 28-year drought of major trophies, with Messi as the best player with four goals and five assists.