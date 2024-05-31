Argentine pivot could slip away from Barcelona – report

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Before the start of the 2024-25 season, one of the main priorities of FC Barcelona will be to strengthen its midfield. The Catalans are looking to incorporate a midfield pivot as their top priority this summer, and have already done some work in this regard.

One of the candidates that Barcelona was linked with for this position was the Argentine midfielder, Guido Rodriguez, whose contract with Real Betis is ending this summer. In fact, the Blaugrana club and the midfielder already have an agreement in place that will see Rodriguez join the Catalan club as a free agent.

However, as Mundo Deportivo has reported, this agreement can be jeopardized, as it had a deadline of 31st May, and the Catalans have not yet completed the homework to ensure his arrival.

The Catalan club is yet to undertake a series of operations that will allow them to return to the 1:1 rule, and thus cannot yet guarantee Rodriguez’s registration with La Liga even if he is signed.

However, the club is optimistic that they will be able to register Rodriguez before the start of the next season, but there are still no guarantees, which makes the situation a bit complicated for both parties.

If the deadline mentioned in the agreement expires, the Argentine will be free to commit to other clubs that are interested in his services.

He already has some offers on the table, and he might be looking to decide on his next destination as soon as possible, especially as he will be out of contract this summer, and may not want to stay without a club while waiting for Barcelona.