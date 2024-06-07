Advertisement

Argentine Manager Favors Chelsea, PSG Target for No. 9 Role Over Man City’s Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez might be thinking about leaving the Premier League club to secure a regular starting spot as a No. 9. This has caught the attention of several other teams, leading to rumors about possible offers.

Last season, the 24-year-old played in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. With such an impressive performance, Álvarez is likely aiming to become a consistent starter instead of a high-quality substitute or a part-time starter.

Argentine manager Antonio Mohamed stated on TyC Sports that he prefers Álvarez over his Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland because he views the Norwegian as a goal-scoring specialist.

“Haaland isn’t a superstar, how can he be? He’s just really good at scoring goals. If you ask me, ‘Would you pay 100 million for Haaland?’ As a coach, I’d say no. I’d pay for Julián and have Julián play on my team. It’s all about the coaches’ preferences.”

TyC Sports’ Gastón Edul recently reported that Chelsea is showing interest in the Manchester City goal scorer, making them a notable contender among Premier League clubs. Edul also noted that PSG has inquired about the striker.