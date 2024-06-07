Argentine Manager Favors Chelsea, PSG Target for No. 9 Role Over Man City’s Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez might be thinking about leaving the Premier League club to secure a regular starting spot as a No. 9. This has caught the attention of several other teams, leading to rumors about possible offers.

Last season, the 24-year-old played in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. With such an impressive performance, Álvarez is likely aiming to become a consistent starter instead of a high-quality substitute or a part-time starter.

Argentine manager Antonio Mohamed stated on TyC Sports that he prefers Álvarez over his Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland because he views the Norwegian as a goal-scoring specialist.

“Haaland isn’t a superstar, how can he be? He’s just really good at scoring goals. If you ask me, ‘Would you pay 100 million for Haaland?’ As a coach, I’d say no. I’d pay for Julián and have Julián play on my team. It’s all about the coaches’ preferences.”

🗣️ Turco Mohamed sobre Erling Haaland en @TyCSports: “Haaland no es crack, ¿cómo va a ser crack? Es un especialista en hacer goles. Si vos me decís: ‘¿pagás 100 palos por Haaland?’ Yo siendo técnico te digo que no. Yo pagaría por Julián y juega Julián en mi equipo. Son gustos de… pic.twitter.com/uhcEfh5c60 — dataref (@dataref_ar) June 7, 2024

TyC Sports’ Gastón Edul recently reported that Chelsea is showing interest in the Manchester City goal scorer, making them a notable contender among Premier League clubs. Edul also noted that PSG has inquired about the striker.