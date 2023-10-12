Argentina World Cup qualifier vs. Paraguay: Live stream and TV info, Lionel Messi status

Lionel Messi is with the Argentine national team ahead of two 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in the next week.

But will Messi, the 2022 World Cup champion and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, play for his home country in these upcoming matches?

The burning question lingers again for Messi, who has been limited in action for Inter Miami CF in Major League Soccer play since his last stint with Argentina last month.

It’s unclear if Messi will start or come off the bench in limited fashion when Argentina hosts Paraguay in Buenos Aires on Thursday night.

Argentina enters the game against Paraguay having won its previous two 2026 World Cup qualifiers - 1-0 over Ecuador and 3-0 over Bolivia. Paraguay enters the CONMEBOL qualifier against Argentina with one draw (vs. Peru) and a loss (vs. Venezuela). Paraguay last qualified for the World Cup in 2010.

What did Argentina’s coach say about Lionel Messi?

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni told reporters Wednesday Messi’s comfort will be assessed before he plays in either of Argentina’s two upcoming games.

After the Paraguay match, Argentina will face Peru in Lima on next Tuesday.

“For him, one more training session is important and I will talk to him to decide whether he plays or not, but I have to talk to him first and above all I have to be sure that he can start,” Scaloni told reporters.

“We have another game in four days against Peru and it is not so easy to define if he is available, the important thing is that he feels comfortable. What leaves us calm is that if he is not fit, whoever replaces him will do just as well.”

How much has Lionel Messi played recently?

Messi returned to the pitch on Saturday for Inter Miami, who were defeated 1-0 by MLS Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati, eliminating Miami from playoff contention.

When is Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay?

Argentina will play Paraguay on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. ET at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

How can I watch Argentina's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay?

The game will air via Spanish-language broadcast on Universo. Streaming also will be available on FuboTV.

What is Argentina's squad for October's CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers?

Messi was one of three MLS players — including one of his Inter Miami teammates — named to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Peru.

Goalkeepers (3): Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa/England), Franco Armani (River Plate), Juan Musso (Atalanta/Italy)

Defenders (12): Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven/Netherlands), Juan Foyth (Villarreal/Spain), Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest/England), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid/Spain), Germán Pezzella (Real Betis/Spain), Cristian Romero (Tottenham/England), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina/Italy), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica/Spain), Marco Pellegrino (AC Milan/Italy), Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon/Portugal), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon/France), Lucas Esquivel (Athletico Paranaense/Brazil)

Midfielders (10): Leandro Paredes (Roma/Italy), Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis/Spain), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea/England), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid/Spain), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen/Germany), Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton/England), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham/England), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool/England), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United/USA), Bruno Zapelli (Athletico Paranaense/Brazil)

Forwards (9): Paulo Dybala (Roma/Italy), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami/USA), Julián Alvarez (Manchester City/England), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan/Italy), Facundo Farías (Inter Miami/USA), Lucas Beltrán (Fiorentina/Italy), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United/England), Nico González (Fiorentina/Italy), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla/Spain)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Messi, Argentina vs. Paraguay in World Cup qualifier: How to stream