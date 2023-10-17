Argentina vs New Zealand: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, team news, lineups, venue, odds

Argentina are huge underdogs to beat New Zealand in Friday’s Rugby World Cup semi-final.

The All Blacks have reached this stage in all-but one of every World Cup ever held and, despite not being considered among the top two or three countries heading into this tournament, have found themselves strongly tipped to reach the final after downing Ireland.

While New Zealand’s quarter-final went down as an instant classic, Argentina’s win over Wales was more a fascinating case of the pendulum swinging one way and then the other, as the Pumas fought back from a tough start to qualify with two late tries.

In only their third World Cup semi-final, Michael Cheika’s side are more than happy to embrace their unfancied tagline by already claiming the powers that be are against them by holding up their plans to travel to Paris.

All the pressure will be on Ian Foster’s All Blacks to make the most of the excellent win over Ireland in pursuit of a fourth global crown.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Argentina vs New Zealand takes place today on Friday October 20, 2023, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm BST.

The Stade de France in Paris will host the match.

Where to watch Argentina vs New Zealand

TV channel: In the UK, the game is available to watch live and free to air in the UK on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the quarter-final action live online via the ITVX website and app.

Argentina vs New Zealand team news

Argentina flanker Pablo Matera was sent home with a hamstring injury last week and Facundo Isa was his replacement in the team that beat Wales.

Cheika has a largely settled side with Tomas Cubelli and Gonzalo Bertranou competing to start at scrum-half.

The All Blacks may reintroduce Mark Telea after he was dropped from the quarter-final for breaching the squad’s disciplinary protocol.

Plenty of selecton headaches have presented themselves to Foster during the tournament with Damian McKenzie, Sam Whitelock and Anton Lienert-Brown all left on the bench last time out.

Argentina vs New Zealand lineups

The teams will be confirmed in the days before the game so be sure to check back right here for the confirmed lineups!

Argentina vs New Zealand referee

Angus Gardner of Australia has been handed the officiating duties for this semi-final. Fellow countryman Nic Berry and England’s Karl Dickson are his assistants with Wales’ Ben Whitehouse on the TMO.

Argentina vs New Zealand prediction

The All Blacks, having been unfancied to hold off the Northern Hemisphere’s rising duo of France and Ireland, are suddenly huge favourites to make a fifth World Cup final.

Argentina overcame a pretty average Wales side despite being second-best for a fair amount of Saturday’s game and they will need to produce a simply incredible performance to qualify.

New Zealand to win, by over ten points.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Pumas ended a long wait for their first-ever win in this fixture by claiming a 25-15 victory in 2020, and followed it up with a repeat performance in Christchurch last year.

New Zealand may have won five games in this amongst those two defeats, but Argentina will use their successes for vital confidence.

Argentina wins: 2

New Zealand wins: 33

Draws: 1

