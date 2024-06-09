Argentina vs Ecuador: Preview, predictions, lineups

Argentina and Ecuador face off Sunday evening in both countries' first tune-up ahead of Copa America 2024.

La Albiceleste begins its Copa America title defense this summer with an international friendly against Ecuador. Lionel Messi and company hope to lift another Copa America trophy after capturing the World Cup back in 2022 in Qatar. Argentina are the favorites for the tournament alongside Brazil coming into Copa America as the FIFA number one team. Ecuador, on the other hand, comes in ranked 31st.

This is the first time the two countries have met since Sept. 2023 when Argentina defeated Ecuador 1-0 in a World Cup qualification match.

Here's 90min's guide the Argentina vs Ecuador international friendly.

Argentina vs Ecuador H2H record (last five games)

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador on TV and live stream

Argentina team news

Lionel Scaloni will likely want a majority of his players to get meaningful minutes under their belt this Sunday. Expect to see a strong lineup from La Albiceleste, though it'll be interesting to see who starts the game up top. Scaloni has both Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez at his disposal this summer. Both strikers will likely get their chances this summer, but this is a big opportunity for Alvarez to announce himself as the man next to Messi and Angel Di Maria.

Argentina predicted lineup vs Ecuador

Argentina predicted lineup vs Ecuador ( 4-3-3 ): Martinez; Montiel, Romero, Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez, Di Maria

Ecuador team news

Ecuador have plenty of talent to cause Argentina trouble. Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo and Piero Hincapie create a strong spine for the team to build with throughout the game. Valencia, Ecuador's all-time leading goalscorer, will be the man up top to provide a difference maker.

Ecuador predicted lineup vs Argentina ( 3-4-3 ): Dominguez; Pacho, Torres, Hincapie; Preciado, Caicedo, Ortiz, Gruezo; Sarmiento, Paez, Valencia

Argentina will come out and put on a performance that showcases the team is ready to defend its Copa America title. Take note of who starts the game up top as Scaloni figures out whether Alvarez or Martinez is the best option up top.