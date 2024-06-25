Argentina vs Chile: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Argentina will try to make it two wins from two games to begin their Copa America title defense, when they face Chile at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

The reigning South American and world champions beat Canada 2-0 in the opening game of the 2024 tournament on Saturday, even without Lionel Messi getting his name on the scoresheet. Messi did, however, provide the assist to Lautaro Martinez for Argentina's second goal in the 88th minute.

After ending an 18 trophy-less drought in 2021, Argentina are now in pursuit of a third trophy in four summers. La Albiceleste have repeated as South American champions five times in their history, but had never previously held both the World Cup and Copa America at the same time.

How to watch Argentina vs Chile, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9pm ET, Tuesday (June 25)

Stadium: MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, New Jersey

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Argentina team news, focus

Martinez and Julian Alvarez scored the goals against Canada, taking some of the scoring load off Messi's back and allowing the 37-year-old (his birthday was on Monday) to drift around in midfield and pull the strings more. Of course, when push comes to shove later in the tournament, Messi has shown with Inter Miami and in frequent appearances for Argentina since moving to MLS, that he can still take over and decide games himself.

Chile team news, focus

La Roja played Peru to a hard-fought scoreless draw over the weekend. Winger Diego Valdes injured his foot in the first half of the opener and is expected to miss the rest of the tournament. Sheffield United's Ben Brereton Diaz could be in line to replace Valdes in the starting lineup.

Argentina vs Chile prediction

As sharp as they looked in the opener, you could tell there was still a lot more to come from Argentina. That's genuinely terrifying for the rest of the field. Argentina 2-0 Chile.

