Argentina vs Canada: Preview, predictions and team news

The opening match of Copa America 2024 is finally here as the defending champions, Argentina, take on Canada in the first clash of Group A.

For the first time since 2016, the Copa America will unfold in the United States and feature qualified CONCACAF teams, including Canada, to battle with 10 CONMEBOL teams. Prior to the tournament, Argentina, Canada, Chile, and Peru were sorted into Group A, and Canada have the unlucky pleasure of playing the 2021 winners in their first ever Copa America match.

Canada's lack of experience in the tournament is the complete opposite to Argentina's Copa America dominance. Lionel Messi just lifted Argentina's 15th Copa America title two years ago, and will look to lead his team to a strong start against Jesse Marsch's squad in La Albiceleste's campaign to go back-to-back.

Here's 90min's guide to Argentina vs Canada tomorrow.

Argentina vs Canada H2H record

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch USA vs Brazil on TV and live stream

Argentina team news

Argentina are coming into this summer's Copa America after winning both of their tournament tune-ups in fairly convincing fashion, extending their unbeaten run to five matches.

Enzo Fernandez and Lisandro Martínez have recovered from their respective injuries and are fully fit for the competition, giving Lionel Scaloni some decisions to make in the midfield and on the backline. Inserting Martínez into the starting XI will break-up the World Cup winning-center-back duo of Nicolás Otamendi and Cristian Romero.

Meanwhile, Julián Álvarez will look to cement himself as Argentina's undisputed No. 9 this summer after Lautaro Martínez's string of impressive performances.

Argentina predicted lineup vs Canada

Argentina predicted lineup vs Canada (4-3-3): E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi, Alvarez, Di Maria

Canada team news

Calling Canada the underdogs of Group A is an understatement. Jesse Marsch has only been in charge for a month, and the manager has yet to secure his first win. Canada also did not score in their two recent international friendlies ahead of Copa America 2024.

Still, they have flashes of immense talent on the pitch, including Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David. Even if Canada manage to steal a point from the reigning Copa America and World Cup champions, it will be considered an upset.

Canada predicted lineup vs Argentina (4-4-2): Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; David, Larin

As good as Alphonso Davies is, he is not enough to get Canada on the winning side of a match with Argentina. La Albiceleste is coming off a 4-1 victory over Guatemala without even playing their true starting XI; Argentina should make easy work of the first-time Copa America participants with the entire world watching.