Argentina vs Canada predicted XIs: Confirmed team news and probable line-ups

Reigning champions Argentina kick-off the Copa America when they take on Canada on Friday at 1am (UK time).

Argentina are unsurprisingly the favourites to retain their title this summer, having won the competition three years ago. They then followed that up with their memorable World Cup triumph in Qatar in 2022.

Superstar Lionel Messi remains part of the set-up and the 36-year-old will feel at home as the tournament is being staged in the United States — where he currently plays his club football for Inter Miami.

Argentina should start with victory

This is expected to go the way of the defending champions, as Argentina aim to put on a statement performance in the tournament-opener.

The South American giants possess one of the strongest squads in the competition, which includes household names like Messi, Tottenham defender Cristian Romero, Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez and Liverpool playmaker Alexis Mac Allister.

Canada have some well-known players, too, with the likes of Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies, Watford midfielder Ismael Kone and Lille frontman Jonathan David forming part of their line-up.

However, it would be a big surprise if Argentina do not start with a victory against opponents who are making their Copa America debut.

The Canadians will want to prove they belong at this level, though, as they eye progress from a group which also includes Peru and Chile. Canada are also continuing their preparations as co-hosts, alongside the US and Mexico, for the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina vs Canada team news

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni opted to leave Leonardo Balerdi and Angel Correa out of his squad for the Copa America but he does still have plenty of experience and talent at his disposal.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez remains their No.1, while former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi, who is now 36, is expected to be paired at centre-back with Tottenham’s Cristian Romero in what looks like being a solid back-line for the opener.

Fernandez, Mac Allister and Paredes are reportedly battling to start alongside Atletico Madrid’s Rodrigo De Paul in midfield for the defending champions, with one of those aforementioned players set to miss out on a place in the XI.

Skipper Messi, also 36, will be after more international goals to add to his impressive tally of 108 for his country in what may prove to be his final international tournament and he will start in a fearsome front three alongside Fiorentina’s Nicolas Gonzalez and Man City’s Julian Alvarez.

Canada will hope to rely on Bayern defender Davies, who is likely to be part of a back-three alongside Colorado Rapids’ Moise Bombito and Derek Cornelius, who plays his football in Sweden for Malmo.

Porto’s Stephen Eustaquio and Watford’s Kone will likely be selected in midfield for Canada, with David, who has 26 goals from 48 international appearances, their main attacking threat.

Argentina vs Canada predicted line-ups

Argentina (4-3-3): Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Mac Allister, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, Gonzalez, Alvarez.