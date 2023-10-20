Argentina v New Zealand live: Score and updates from the Rugby World Cup semi-final

New Zealand have handled the Argentina attack for the most part in the opening 40 minutes - Getty Images/FRANCK FIFE

08:47 PM BST

40 min ARG 6 NZ 15

With the clock in the red, New Zealand have one more tilt at the Argentina line. They play narrow in the wide left channel, crashing through the big men just inside the Argentina 22. The defence holds firm, but you see the likes of Mo’unga sniffing out the space. In the end it’s not needed.

08:46 PM BST

39 min ARG 6 NZ 15

The All Blacks pile the pressure on the tight-head side, and Kodela is penalised for “pulling out of the contest”. It looks more like he was shoved out the the contest, but the result is all the same.

08:45 PM BST

38 min ARG 6 NZ 15

Carreras puts in a very handsome kick, but when the ball comes back to Argentina, Lavanini throws a wild pass which goes to ground. New Zealand have a left-field scrum just inside their own 10.

08:43 PM BST

38 min ARG 6 NZ 15

Mo’unga slots the three to wipe out Boffelli’s previous penalty.

08:43 PM BST

Should there have been an All Blacks yellow card?

There looked to be a case for a New Zealand yellow card there given how much pressure they were under… the Pumas have shipped two tries but they are certainly still in this. Huge six minutes before half-time. Ah. Argentina concede a penalty immediately following the restart.

08:42 PM BST

35 min ARG 6 NZ 12

New Zealand keep it tight as they break away, but the defence is brutal from Argentina - first from Isa - rocking the All Blacks backwards. Montoya is penalised for going straight off his feet as he looked to latch onto the ball, and New Zealand have a penalty from right in front. That’s Argentina’s fourth breakdown penalty.

08:41 PM BST

34 min ARG 6 NZ 12

Off the re-start, Argentina’s Gonzalez is penalised for recklessly taking Will Jordan in the air. It’s a silly challenge, but the winger is okay. New Zealand kick for a line-out on the opposition 22.

08:40 PM BST

32 min ARG 6 NZ 12

Isa charges like a bull, bludgeoning through a couple of tackles. They drive it up to the Argentina line, but the ball is called back for a penalty against Jordie Barrett. Carreras is livid the ball did not come out to him on the left wing. He had plenty of green turf ahead of him

Argentina opt to take the points. It’s a tactic that worked for them in the quarter-finals, but will it work against a side like New Zealand who can score from anywhere.

Boffelli kicks the penalty.

08:38 PM BST

31 min ARG 3 NZ 12

Mo’unga puts boot to ball for an Argentina line-out just outside the 22.

Los Pumas drive the line-out and break away through Kremer who crashes into the New Zealand defence with intent. New Zealand are pinned back on their own five-metre line.

08:36 PM BST

30 min ARG 3 NZ 12

It’s not pretty, with both sides shearing and bending, but Argentina play away. They show slick hands in midfield to ship to Carreras. But as they come back the other way, the New Zealand rush defence closes the door on them, forcing Argentina to dribble one through to touch inside the All Blacks 22. Isa returns with a bandage on his head to add much needed ballast to Los Pumas.

08:35 PM BST

30 min ARG 3 NZ 12

Gardner lays down the law to both front rows. “lots of height and control on the hit” he cautions. Let’s see how much notice they take...

08:34 PM BST

29 min ARG 3 NZ 12

After a quick ding-dong of kicks, Argentina sends the ball to the skies and chases, but it is balletically taken by Mo’unga, who swivels on the dismount. After the ball comes forward off New Zealand, the props are granted their first scrum of the game. They’ve been looking forward to this one.

08:32 PM BST

27 min ARG 3 NZ 12

The All Blacks are doing well to sneak the ball away from contact, controlling the play as the crash into the heart of Argentina’s defence. Will Jordan looks to pick a line and steps the first man, but he has his pocket picked by the not-so-slight fingers of Julian Montoya, who rips the ball away. Argentina hoick the ball away up-field.

08:30 PM BST

26 min ARG 3 NZ 12

But the ball is called back up-field here. Let’s hope the officials work out what’s going on soon enough.

08:30 PM BST

26 min ARG 3 NZ 12

New Zealand win the ball back from the line-out and Smith hoists high with a box-kick. The ball is touched in flight and goes straight out. This means there will be a New Zealand line-out, but from where the ball is kicked from. That’s two obscure refereeing calls back-to-back.

08:28 PM BST

24 min ARG 3 NZ 12

Slight refereeing confusion there. The ball is called out by Gardner, and Scott Barrett goes to play it, tackling the Argentina scrum-half, but the touchline official rules that the second row came from an off-side position. Barrett looks a bit miffed.

08:27 PM BST

23 min ARG 3 NZ 12

After New Zealand hoist one high, Argentina call the mark and fire it back. Barrett then chases his own kick, but to no effect, and Argentina have the ball on their own 10.

08:27 PM BST

21 min ARG 3 NZ 12

Argentina disrupt at the line-out and win the ball back. They hoist one high, landing it on Telea, and again they come away with the ball. This could yet prove a potent weapon. Carreras has a flurry up the right flank and Los Pumas hit into midfield. But Sam Cane picks his moment to target the ball and wins a turnover penalty. Montoya is not happy and has words with Gardner. There’s an edge to the conversation, but you can understand his frustration given the stakes. Argentina have been ripped to shreds so far at the breakdown.

08:23 PM BST

19 min ARG 3 NZ 12

Argentina are penalised at the ruck for taking the opposition player past the ball. That’s a shame for Los Pumas. Jordie Barrett kicks to touch.

08:23 PM BST

19 min ARG 3 NZ 12

As play gets back under way, New Zealand manage to turn it over but it’s a poor clearance from Mo’unga. Los Pumas line-out just outside the opposition 22. The move it quickly from the base of the maul and crash into the guts of the opposition.

08:22 PM BST

TRY NEW ZEALAND! 16 min ARG 3 NZ 12

After crashing into midfield, New Zealand spot the space out wide, with Argentina sucked in. The All Blacks pull it out the back, again off Sam Whitelock, and whizz it through the hands to Jordie Barrett. The powerful centre has a one-on-one and rides the challenge to bounce into the right corner.

Mo’unga misses with the conversion.

08:19 PM BST

15 min ARG 3 NZ 7

New Zealand ship it right, with Rieko Ioane stepping and jinking his way up-field before feeding Mo’unga. The ten is brought down, but New Zealand recycle and move left, with Telea bursting up the left touchline. Argentina scramble, and New Zealand are perched inside their 22.

08:18 PM BST

14 min ARG 3 NZ 7

Argentina must show patience here, camped on the New Zealand 22. The All Blacks appear comfortable in defence so far, and come away with the ball through a Telea turnover.

08:17 PM BST

14 min ARG 3 NZ 7

As play gets back under-way Carreras carries into the middle before Gallo bullies the opposition in contact, making metres. Kremer then follow suit - the force of some of these impacts is truly bone-crunching.

08:16 PM BST

TRY NEWZEALAND! 10 min ARG 3 NZ 7

Playing under advantage, New Zealand bludgeon the Argentina defence around the ruck. As Los Pumas are drawn in, the All Blacks zip the ball out to the backline, with Whitelock playing out the back to Jordie Barrett who feeds Mo’unga. The fly-half then picks a wide miss-pass off his left-hand in the wet, putting Will Jordan into acres of space. The winger catches and has an easy stroll over. Mo’unga adds the conversion.

Will Jordan has the first try of this semi-final! 🇳🇿



6️⃣ tries for the speedster at this World Cup!#RWC2023 | #ARGvNZL pic.twitter.com/45XXcuapB2 — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 20, 2023

08:13 PM BST

10 min ARG 3 NZ 0

Again, New Zealand hit Whitelock, wheeling left to try and get around Los Pumas’ line-out defence. Smith breaks away with his side playing under advantage.

08:13 PM BST

9 min ARG 3 NZ 0

New Zealand set another good line-out maul, marching up to the Argentina five-metre line and winning a penalty in the process. That’s two penalties already at the maul for Argentina - this could spell danger. New Zealand kick for the corner once again.

08:12 PM BST

8 min ARG 3 NZ 0

The kick is within Jordie Barrett range, but the centre kicks for the corner instead - is this an early statement from the All Blacks?

08:11 PM BST

8 min ARG 3 NZ 0

Barrett puts in a dangerous chip for runners to chase. Boffelli knee slides in to take, but he is walloped by the oncoming Mark Telea - that looked nasty and the full-back stays down. Gardner rules there is no foul play invovled, and New Zealand will have a penalty for side entry at their line-out maul.

08:09 PM BST

7 min ARG 3 NZ 0

After a kick-tennis echange there’s a rise in the decibels as Carreras carries up. After Los Pumas hand up a high bomb, Isa gathers, pumping his tree-trunk legs to bulldoze down-field. New Zealand keep their heads though to win a turnover penalty and clear to half-way. They are now playing under advantage.

08:07 PM BST

08:07 PM BST

The crowd not quite in full voice

The customary rendition of the La Marseillaise rings around the Stade de France in the game’s opening exchanges. It’s a bit hollow, though; a shadow of its former self (for obvious reasons). Sad.

08:06 PM BST

4 min ARG 3 NZ 0

Montoya politely asks for “three points please” and now it will be up to Boffelli to draw first blood in this semi-final.

The full-back slots the kick from the 22 and just inside the 15. Argentina strike first.

08:05 PM BST

3 min ARG 0 NZ 0

Argentina win clean ball off the line-out and are playing under advantage for a tackle off the ball on Gallo. That comes from pressure and is against Lomax.

08:04 PM BST

3 min ARG 0 NZ 0

Argentina squirt a grubber through which is easily fielded by Smith. The All Blacks kick to touch to clear, but it’s a poor effort. Argentina have their first line-out on the opposition 22.

08:03 PM BST

2 min ARG 0 NZ 0

Argentina run it back and crash into the All Blacks defence around the 22, building up phases in these early encounters. Their quick-passing game looks slick despite the conditions, and the impetus of some of these carries is threatening.

08:02 PM BST

1 min ARG 0 NZ 0

Referee Angus Gardner blows his whistle, and we’re off in the first World Cup semi-final!

Argentina kick straight down the middle allowing Beauden Barrett to return serve up-field.

08:00 PM BST

Kick-off next

An emotional anthem by New Zealand before they bind up on half-way. Aaron Smith offers some words, spear in hand, before leading his side in the war cry.

Kapa o Pango, the All Blacks haka, is met with rapturous applauds from fans. The stage is set. Kick-off next!

07:55 PM BST

A rip-roaring performance from Los Pumas

Floods of tears from some of Argentine players before the singing has even started. Some superb visuals as Montoya revs up the troops with cries of ‘vamos’.

07:54 PM BST

The teams are out

Same Cane leads out the All Blacks, dressed, you guessed it, all in black. Facundo Isa leads out Argentina on the occasion of his 50th cap. The light’s display is positively epilepsy-inducing as the players run onto the pitch. The teams bind up for the anthems. Argentina are up first.

07:51 PM BST

Ian Foster cool as a cucumber

Ian Foster unlikely to set many GPS records during the warm-up. Equally, couldn’t look much more chilled. pic.twitter.com/3dilS4uCZA — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) October 20, 2023

07:50 PM BST

Could Argentina pull off the ultimate World Cup upset?

07:50 PM BST

Paris not the same without home support

Fifteen minutes out from a World Cup semi-final and there is next to no atmosphere at a sodden Stade de France with thousands of empty seats as kick-off approaches. It is deathly quiet, not helped by the muppets on the microphone continually exhorting those gathered to ‘make some noise’. As much as we miss Ireland and France for their teams, we will miss the noise and passion of the supporters just as much for the rest of the tournament.

07:48 PM BST

How the All Blacks tactically outsmarted Ireland with a Joe Schmidt ‘sucker punch’

It was always going to require a special performance to derail Ireland’s run of 17 consecutive Test wins and overturn a team that, under the stewardship of Andy Farrell and Johnny Sexton, seemed steelier than their forebears, writes Charlie Morgan.

On the way to a 28-24 victory in what must rank among the most compelling World Cup knockout games ever, New Zealand delivered that sort of display. Perhaps above everything else, it was an exhibition of how strategic conviction and smart coaching can win out when the margins are so fine. These are the major tactical factors that the All Blacks nailed on a famous night in Paris.

READ CHARLIE’S FULL ANALYSIS OF THE QUARTER-FINAL HERE.

07:44 PM BST

The heavens have opened in Paris

Jamie Roberts and Jill Douglas are pitch-side for ITV with their brollies up as the rain beats down. Let’s hope things clear up ahead of kick-off. Could the damp conditions play into Argentina’s power game? And will New Zealand’s handling be affected?

Have your say in the comments below!

07:40 PM BST

Could Los Pumas pull off the miraculous? The press room aren't optimistic...

A quick whisk around the press room suggests that nobody expects Argentina to even come close to upsetting the All Blacks this evening... and it really is hard to dispute that. How extraordinary would it be, though, if the ‘duff’ side of the draw landed victory at the first attempt?

07:38 PM BST

Gareth Southgate: New Zealand's unexpected fan-boy

The All Blacks have long held up a legacy of acting as role models to young fans. But one cross-code supporter they may not have expected to influence is England football manager Gareth Southgate.

The inspiration for England getting over the line in their Euro qualification campaign came from an unlikely source last weekend, with Southgate’s squad gripped by watching the All Blacks defending with their lives at the Rugby World Cup, writes Mike McGrath.

Southgate himself has drawn from New Zealand during his seven years as manager, using their ritual of having a former player present debutants with their jersey in the dressing room. He has previously worked with Owen Eastwood, who was an advisor to the Kiwis, and there is a similar “no d---heads” regime. When the All Blacks managed to defend their lead against Ireland on Saturday, Southgate’s players were watching on screens at Tottenham’s training ground where they were based.

READ MIKE’S FULL STORY HERE.

07:32 PM BST

Michael Cheika’s reinvention as a mellow tactician has been vital to Argentina’s success

Michael Cheika has repeatedly down-played his side's chances at the World Cup - Getty Images/David Ramos

From golf-club swinging firebrand to mellower multi-tasker, the evolution of Michael Cheika has been an intriguing subplot of Argentina’s campaign at this World Cup, writes Charlie Morgan.

Helped by their own schedule, Argentina have prowled furthest under the radar of the four World Cup semi-finalists. Following their 27-10 loss to England in Marseille, with a frankly terrible performance, the Pumas had a week off before recovering with wins over Samoa, Chile and Japan. After they had ousted Wales in the quarter-final, surviving a sluggish start and eventually looking more like the team that had been expected to bloody the nose of England, Cheika was a picture of calm. Speaking in Spanish – he also has a grasp of Arabic, French and Italian – he explained how the Pumas were always likely to settle into the tournament gradually, not least because of the number of World Cup rookies in their ranks.

Last autumn, Cheika guided Argentina past England at Twickenham while simultaneously overseeing Lebanon’s Rugby League World Cup campaign. Could Cheika spearhead another upset tonight?

READ CHARLIE’S FULL REPORT HERE.

07:23 PM BST

Lots of spare tickets up for grabs in Paris

What is the opposite of a ticket tout? Remarkable to see so many people standing outside the Stade de France RER station with signs for tickets to sell. In the gloomy drizzle in Paris, it is definitely a buyers’ market. Suspect it would have been a very different story if Ireland had made it through to the semifinal.

07:22 PM BST

Coverage gets under way at 7.30pm

The first World Cup semi-final is just 45 minutes away, and to get rugby fans in the mood for this almighty showdown, ITV1 have treated viewers to an episode of Emmerdale. Hard to tell if this beats the channel’s In For a Penny interval during the quarter-finals... Coverage will get under way in the next 10 minutes.

07:15 PM BST

Sam Cane had impossible job of replacing Richie McCaw – now that debate looks foolish

Sam Cane celebrates victory at full-time against Ireland - Getty Images/ Franco Arland

Question marks hung over the form of All Blacks captain Sam Cane coming into this World Cup.

A run of injuries and mediocre performances in the lead-up to the tournament brought his captaincy credentials into question, and he was memorably referred to as a “s--- Richie McCaw” by Peter O’Mahony during Ireland’s tour of New Zealand last year.

These concerns were only heightened by the efforts of Dalton Papalii, who stepped in admirably at open-side while the skipper struggled with injury.

But, facing the world’s No 1 side with the odds stacked against New Zealand last week, the All Blacks’ openside flanker and captain, Cane, turned in the performance of his career, a performance the watching McCaw would have been proud of, writes Ben Coles.

Could a win tonight mean criticism of Cane’s captaincy is finally put to bed?

READ BEN COLES’S FULL STORY HERE.

06:54 PM BST

The teams

Argentina

Argentina captain Julian Montoya - Getty Images/David Ramos

Michael Cheika has made one change to the team who beat Wales 29-17 in the quarter-finals, with scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou returning to the side in place of Tomas Cubelli.

Argentina have invoked their historic victory over New Zealand last year in their quest to pull off a seismic upset tonight.

“As soon as you get on the field you believe you can win. It’s true we have some firsts under our belts,” said skipper Julian Montoya.

“We were the first Argentina team to beat New Zealand and that confirms we can beat anyone.

“I have full confidence in our team and our players. This is the moment to play the best game of our lives and give everything.”

Starting XV:15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 1-Thomas Gallo, 2-Julian Montoya, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 4-Guido Petti, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7-Marcos Kremer, 8-Facundo Isa

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Joel Sclavi, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matias Moroni

New Zealand

Samuel Whitelock starts for the All Blacks - Getty Images/Chris Hyde

New Zealand have recalled Mark Telea after the wing was dropped last week for disciplinary reasons.

Telea was axed for the Ireland quarter-final showdown after breaking a team curfew, with his place in the side going to Leicester Fainga’anuku who scored the opening try against Ireland.

However, head coach Ian Foster has decided to bring Telea straight back into the side to face Argentina with Fainga’anuku dropping out of the matchday 23 entirely.

Foster said regarding the decision to hand Telea a reprieve: “Mark has done his time. Like I said at the time, he made a mistake. He accepted what was happening but you don’t linger in that space. He has been our form winger through this tournament and we believe he is in a good place to play this game.”

The other changes to New Zealand’s side sees Sam Whitelock come into the starting line-up in place of Brodie Retallick.

Whitelock made a crucial intervention in the latter stages against Ireland, coming off the bench to win the final turnover as New Zealand progressed. Samisoni Taukei’aho also replaces the veteran hooker Dane Coles on the bench.

Starting XV: 15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Mark Telea, 10-Richie Mo’unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 1-Ethan de Groot, 2-Codie Taylor, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 4-Sam Whitelock, 5-Scott Barrett, 6-Shannon Frizell, 7-Sam Cane, 8-Ardie Savea

Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei’aho, 17-Tamaiti Williams, 18-Fletcher Newell, 19-Brodie Retallick, 20-Dalton Papali’i, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Damian McKenzie, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown

Referee: Angus Gardner

06:45 PM BST

All Blacks full-back Beauden Barrett:

'It’s about making the most of every opportunity' 🗯️



Beauden Barrett

06:43 PM BST

Could the ultimate underdogs prevail or will it be another routine win for the Kiwis?

06:40 PM BST

06:38 PM BST

A subdued atmosphere without the Irish in town

Oh, how different it might have been. Where it was once predicted that the streets of Saint-Denis would be awash with Irish emerald and Welsh red, they are smattered with black and white-and-blue hoops. It is the fault of no one, of course, but the atmosphere here at the Stade de France has been significantly more subdued than for last week’s quarter-finals. The Argentina fans are fierce and ferocious but their numbers would have been dwarfed by the prospective Welsh and Irish support. Similarly New Zealand, whose fans will have been hampered by geography. With 90 minutes until kick-off, let’s hope that this imposing stadium gets close to full.

06:20 PM BST

If you are Argentinian then it won't come as a shock...

...to learn there are dangers all over the pitch tonight. But one they would be well advised to get on top of and nullify is the attacking threat of Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett. Playing at fly-half and full-back the pair’s relationship has flourished this tournament and the interchanging between the duo has proved a nightmare for defences, forcing them to try second-guess where the attacking chip kicks, which Mo’unga and Barrett, do so well are going to come from.

READ: All Blacks turn fly-half dilemma into strength as Mo’unga-Barrett reach new heights

Deadly duo: With both Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga in the XV New Zealand's attacking threat is envable - AFP/Odd Andersen

06:10 PM BST

How both sides made it to the last four

Argentina

After a harrowing defeat to 14-man England Argentina have recovered well, and their 29-17 win over Wales last week earned them their semi-final spot - AP/Pavel Golovkin

New Zealand

New Zealand have also recovered from an opening defeat, and last Saturday reminded everyone why you can never write them off with a brilliant win over Ireland - Getty Images/Aurelien Meunier

05:58 PM BST

All Blacks hot favourites, but Argentina have proved they can upset the odds

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of the first Rugby World Cup semi-final as Argentina look to upset the All Blacks in Paris.

By any measure, New Zealand should make it through to the World Cup final. They are bang in form, judging by their latest outing against Ireland, they have done it before, and their current crop of players possess a blend of talent and experience to rival any of the great All Blacks sides. But if there is one team who have proved a persistent thorn in the side of head coach Ian Foster throughout his tenure, it’s Argentina.

New Zealand’s first ever defeat to Los Pumas in the 2020 Rugby Championship sent shockwaves through the rugby world. Replays of Argentine enforcer Pablo Matera’s death stare after pulling off yet another turnover in that game are still enough to send shivers down the spine of All Blacks fans. In the wake of the fixture, New Zealand newspapers called for Foster’s head. He may well have fallen but for the intervention of several key players, including Sam Whitelock.

Then in 2022, with New Zealand struggling for form after a series defeat against Ireland, Los Pumas scaled the dizzying heights of rugby’s Olympus to overcome the All Blacks 25-18 in Christchurch. Complete the hat-trick tonight, and Argentina will have pulled of the biggest coup in their side’s history. It would also be the final nail in the coffin for Foster, who departs at the end of this tournament.

Both sides got off to a rocky start at this World Cup and have since managed to fly under the radar. New Zealand were written off by many pundits after suffering their biggest ever defeat to South Africa on the eve of the tournament. They were then humbled 27-13 by France on the opening night in Paris. But if there is one defining trait that characterises this All Blacks side, it is their ability to bounce back from adversity. They proved it following their two previous losses to Argentina, and they proved it in the rest of their group-stage games in France, scoring a total of 240 in victories against Namibia, Italy and Uruguay.

Against Ireland last week, in what will surely go down as one of the greatest games in World Cup history, the All Blacks produced what was close to the perfect rugby performance. In 80 minutes of rugby, they did not make a single handling error, and with their discipline prized the game away from Andy Farrell’s side.

More of the same tonight and it will take one heck of a performance from Argentina to stop them from marching to their fifth World Cup final.

The allegation levelled against Argentina at the start of this tournament was that they had peaked too soon. Having come within a point of tripping up South Africa during the most recent Rugby Championship, they appeared in fine form. But they were hobbled by a 14-man England, emboldened by a kicking masterclass from George Ford, in their opening game in France and appeared to have lost their way.

They followed this up with unconvincing wins over Samoa and Japan, with head coach Michael Cheika all the while playing down his team’s potential to go far. But against Wales last week, they finally showed their true colours.

With a front row led by barreling hooker Julián Montoya and the metronomic boot of Emiliano Boffelli keeping the scoreboard ticking over, they proved that this Argentina side are a match for any team in the world on their day.

“History is not in our favour, but it is up to us to change that,” said Cheika. “We have a chance to on Friday and we will be ready. When we arrive on the field we will do what we do best.”

All Blacks boss Foster, meanwhile, was keen to dismiss his side’s favourites tag ahead of tonight’s clash. “There are two teams in the semi-final - anyone can win,” he said.

“We are massively respectful of Argentina. We know that they have had a great tournament.

“If you go into a World Cup semi-final with any expectation that the past is going to happen again, you have got problems.”