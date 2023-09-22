Argentina v Samoa live: score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

Samoa's Chris Vui and Christian Leali'ifano go into today's Group D match against Argentina in buoyant mood - Adam Pretty/World Rugby via Getty Images)

01:50 PM BST

01:47 PM BST

01:46 PM BST

Your teams

Argentina 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou; 1-Thomas Gallo, 2-Julian Montoya, 3-Eduardo Bello, 4-Guido Petti, 5-Matias Alemanno, 6-Pablo Matera, 7-Marcos Kremer, 8-Juan Martin Gonzalez

Replacements 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 19-Pedro Rubiolo, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Lucio Cinti

Samoa 15-Duncan Paia’aua, 14-Nigel Ah Wong, 13-Ulupano Seuteni, 12-Tumua Manu, 11-Ben Lam, 10-Christian Leali’ifano, 9-Jonathan Taumateine; 1-James Lay, 2-Seilala Lam, 3-Paul Alo-Emile, 4-Brian Alainu’uese, 5-Chris Vui, 6-Theo McFarland, 7-Fritz Lee, 8-Steven Luatua

Replacements 16-Sama Malolo, 17-Charlie Faumuina, 18-Michael Alaalatoa, 19-Taleni Seu, 20-Jordan Taufua, 21-Melani Matavao, 22-D’Angelo Leuila, 23-Danny Toala

Referee Nic Berry (Australia)

01:44 PM BST

Preview

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Pool D Rugby World Cup match between Argentina and Samoa from Saint-Etienne which, given England’s strong start, at least in terms of substance if not style, is essentially a knock-out match (sorry, Japan) for the group runners-up spot and a quarter-final place. It may be eight years since Samoa last beat a Tier 1 nation but they have a healthy record against the Pumas, beating them in three of their four previous encounters and twice in three World Cup meetings and their world ranking is so tight, 11th (Samoa) v 10th, there are distinct echoes of Fiji v Australia before the Wallabies’ were overcome..

It is only the second match of the tournament so far for both sides, Samoa having beaten Chile 45-10 and Argentina having been defeated by George Ford’s boot 27-10 13 days ago. For Manu Samoa’s fly-half, Christian Leali’ifano, today affords him a special reunion with Argentina’s coach, Michael Cheika, who picked him to play for Australia at the last World Cup and was a source of encouragement and support for him on the comeback trail from leukaemia .

“It’s really, really special just to represent my home nation and my family,” he said. “I think you never take them for granted when you get an opportunity to play the World Cup. I’m enjoying every day. It was fun [in 2019] but I’m home. That’s what I love. It just feels like home.”

“I’m excited for the challenge ahead,” he added. “Not only a former coach there in Michael Cheika, but just the challenge that lays ahead for this group to play a tier-one nation that historically have done really well at a World Cup.”

Despite their awful performance against England and the excoriating criticism it provoked, Argentina’s assistant coach Felipe Contepomi is convinced they are on the right track and are confident in their mental, physical and tactical resilience. “I do respect every opinion, but what’s important is what we think,” he said. “We prepared well for the England game. We’re not looking to change our mentality but just not to make the same mistakes we made against England. Every game is a new match and we’re confident in the work we have done.

“The easiest way to have a good result is to have a good game. And to do that we have to focus on everything we can control and nothing else.”

