Argentina v England: When is the 2023 Rugby World Cup third-place play-off?

England suffered heartbreak in the semi-final and will now play Argentina in the third-place play-off - Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

England will meet Argentina in the third-place play off at the Stade de France.

Steve Borthwick’s side looked to be holding on comfortably but South Africa set up a grandstand finish into the final 10 minutes winning 16-15 in Paris.

The Springboks looked on the verge of defeat as England’s kicking game worked wonders but a late surge through RG Snyman’s try and Handre Pollard’s kick with less than three minutes left gave them a scrappy win.

Meanwhile, Michael Cheika’s side were well beaten in their third Rugby World Cup semi-final appearance, with the All Blacks thrashing Los Pumas in a 44-6 rout to reach their fifth final.

The Pumas have never reached the final but have played for third place twice – winning in 2007 and losing in 2015.

When is it?

Steve Borthwick’s side will play Argentina in the so called bronze final on Friday 27 October (the day before the final).The game kicks off at 8pm UK time, 9pm local time and 4pm in Argentina.

Where is it?

Stade de France

Capacity: 80,023

In total, Stade de France has hosted 97 men’s test matches - Getty Images/Franck Fife

The third-place play-off will take place at the Stade de France in Paris.

Argentina have played here only once during this year’s tournament, losing to New Zealand in the semi-final.

Similar to Argentina, Steve Borthwick’s side have played here once already during this year’s World Cup, losing to South Africa in the semi-final.

This stadium was historically built for the 1998 Fifa World Cup and has been the national stadium for France ever since as well as the home for the country’s rugby team. Les Bleus first played here on February 7, 1998.

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. England’s semi-final match will be on ITV 1. Read Telegraph Sport’s analysis of the best TV commentators and pundits.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC offers a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. You can also follow the match here on our Telegraph Sport live blog.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match, if they are still available, can be purchased via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

Argentina’s results so far

England’s results so far

