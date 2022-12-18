Argentina Trolls Kylian Mbappe With ‘A Minute of Silence' in Dressing Room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Argentine players are surely making their celebrations count.

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday in an enthralling heavyweight showdown against France, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Co. trolled French star Kylian Mbappe with “a minute of silence” in the dressing room, defender Nicolas Otamendi recorded on Instagram.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

The Martinez-led celebration is surely an interesting choice given Mbappe scored a hat trick — not including his conversion in the penalty shootout — on the Aston Villa goalie, but it likely stemmed from comments the 23-year-old star said back in May.

Speaking on the difference between European and South American football, Mbappe said Europe has higher-level matches against one another compared to nations like Argentina and Brazil because “the football is not as developed” in the continent, which is “why the most recent World Cup winners have been Europeans.”

In hindsight, those remarks backfired on Mbappe, and Martinez, who is known for his jokes and antics, must have definitely been waiting for this moment.

The two did embrace after the game when Martinez went to console a sitting-down Mbappe and lifted him up shortly after the final whistle sounded.