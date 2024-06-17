Argentina Teenage Sensation At A Crossroads At Inter Milan – Two Possible Paths Forward

Argentina Teenage Sensation At A Crossroads At Inter Milan – Two Possible Paths Forward

Teenage attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni is at a crossroads at Inter Milan this summer.

Today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews, report that there are essentially two paths forward for the Argentina.

Last summer, Carboni joined Monza on a season-long loan deal from Inter.

The objective was to get the young attacking midfielder playing regular football at the senior level.

And in that sense, Carboni’s loan spell at the Brianzoli was a success.

The teenager did not immediately start matches for Monza. He did need to adjust to the team and to the pace of senior football, having previously starred at Under-19 level.

However, over the course of the season, coach Raffaele Palladino began to trust Carboni more and more in the starting eleven.

The Argentine bagged two goals and three assists, showing that he can play at the Serie A level.

Valentin Carboni At A Crossroads At Inter Milan This Summer

This summer, Carboni will be going to the Copa America with Argentina.

Albiceleste coach selected the 19-year-old as the youngest member of the 21-player squad for the tournament.

Scaloni has just handed Carboni his first ever start for the senior Argentina team, in the team’s final warmup friendly for the Copa against Guatemala.

Therefore, there is every chance that Carboni will get opportunities to play at the tournament.

And that could mean that there is more attention on the 19-year-old than ever.

Inter will be closely observing how Carboni does at the Copa.

And then the Nerazzurri will have a decision to make about the teenager’s future.

One possibility would be that Carboni is integrated into Inter’s senior squad next season. But that looks to be a rather remote one.

Alternatively, Inter could send Carboni out on another loan deal.

This would allow the Argentine to continue his growth with regular playing time.

Finally, Inter could decide to cash in on Carboni this summer. They would reportedly want a fee of no less than €30 million.

But, Tuttosport report, Inter would certainly think long and hard about this. They certainly don’t want to be regretting letting Carboni leave for some quick cash down the line.

One possibility would be for Inter to insert a buyback clause in a deal, Tuttosport notes.