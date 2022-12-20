Argentina squad airlifted out of Buenos Aires victory parade amid safety concern

The Argentine soccer team that won the World Cup title ride on an open bus during their homecoming parade in Buenos Aires - AP

Argentina’s players were forced to evacuate their World Cup parade by helicopter as the celebration in Buenos Aires descended into chaos.

Fans had attempted to jump onto the bus on a nearby bridge as four million supporters descended onto the Argentine capital to welcome the side back from their victorious campaign in Qatar.

Following the incident, police decided to airlift the players to safety with a mass scrum of fans waiting further down the route.

The bus was able to stop at a nearby park and players were able to walk to waiting helicopters. Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina were among those pictured inside the aircraft.

"They don't let us greet all the people who were at the Obelisk, the same Security agencies that escorted us, don't allow us to move forward," Argentine Football Association president Chiqui Tapia wrote on Twitter. "A thousand apologies on behalf of all the Champion players. A pity.

AFP Argentina's Paulo Dybala (L) and Nahuel Molina (R) are seen inside a helicopter after celebrating - AFP

"We thank the province of Buenos Aires, headed by its security minister Sergio Berni, who was the only one who accompanied the entire journey to the entrance to the capital without registering any incidents, allowing the players to embrace the Argentine people."

Millions of fans had descended onto the centre of the city in anticipation of the parade. The unprecedented turnout had forced several changes of route.

Questions remain as to how the vast number of disappointed fans will react to the apparent abandonment of the celebration, with millions stranded in the centre of the city.

High temperatures had already taken their toll with many fans said to be dehydrated. The focal point had been the Obelisk, a giant tower in the middle of the city, and there were fears that angry fans could yet turn violent.

The players had arrived in Buenos Aires in the early hours of Tuesday morning and had been taken to an Argentina Football Association compound near to the airport. Even though it was after midnight, the 20-minute drive is said to have taken over an hour with fans already lining the streets.

Argentina’s players have been celebrating non-stop since their victory over France in the World Cup final in Doha on Sunday night.

They mocked Kylian Mbappe by holding a ‘moment of silence’ for the Paris St-Germain forward, who scored a hat-trick in the match yet still ended up on the losing team, with Argentina winning on penalties.

And the rancour continued into Tuesday when goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was pictured holding what appeared to be a doll with Mbappe’s face on it. He was wearing his World Cup winners’ medal at the time.

