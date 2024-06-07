Argentina rugby sevens star Rodrigo Isgro receives 5-game ban for red card, report says

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Reigning world rugby sevens player of the year Rodrigo Isgro could miss the Paris Olympics after he was reportedly suspended for five games on Friday.

Isgro was red-carded in the final of the Madrid Sevens last Sunday. Playing for Argentina, Isgro responded to a late ruck clearout by France captain Paulin Riva by picking him up and illegally and dangerously spearing him into the turf.

Isgro was given a straight red card, by which time France had sealed the final 19-5 and the world series title.

Following a judicial hearing, a panel started a sanction at 10 games but reduced it by half, according to Buenos Aires newspaper La Nacion. The Argentine Rugby Union can appeal.

A five-game ban means Argentina would have to reach the Olympic medal games for Isgro to possibly play. Five games removes him from the pool round, the quarterfinals and semifinals.

Isgro helped Argentina win a bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and he was named the best player of the 2023 world series. That helped his selection for Argentina to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, where the Pumas reached the semifinals.

