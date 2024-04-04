Argentina remain top in FIFA world rankings, Belgium rise into third

World champions Argentina remain first in the men's football rankings while Belgium are back in the top three of the latest list published on Thursday by the ruling body FIFA.

Argentina top the bill with 1,858 points from World Cup runners-up France, who have 1,840.59. Belgium rose from fourth to third with 1,795.23 points, at the expense of England (1,794.90).

Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Spain, European champions Italy and Croatia complete the top 10.

Germany remained 16th despite beating France and the Dutch in March friendlies.

Indonesia were the biggest climbers, up eight into 134th, while Qatar and the Comores reached their best-ever ranking in 34th and 117th, respectively.