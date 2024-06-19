Argentina predicted starting lineup vs Canada: Copa America 2024

Argentina kick off their Copa America 2024 campaign tomorrow against Canada, and La Albiceleste's lineup could feature almost every player from their World Cup winning-starting XI.

In the three years since Lionel Messi lifted Argentina's 15th Copa America trophy, La Albiceleste won the Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup. They are looking to continue their virtually unstoppable run this summer in the United States and claim what would be Argentina's first back-back Copa America title this century.

Lionel Scaloni's men were sorted into Group A at Copa America 2024, and will play their first match against Canada on June 20. Although Argentina are the favorites to win the game (and the entire tournament), they are still coming out with their best possible lineup.

Here's what Argentina's starting XI could look like against Canada in Atlanta.

Argentina predicted lineup vs Canada (4-3-3)

GK: Emiliano Martínez - Martínez has been Argentina's starting keeper for years, and the Aston Villa man has kept five out of six clean sheets in World Cup Qualifiers, a trend he will look to take into the Copa America.

RB: Nahuel Molina - Although Montiel was the right-back on the pitch in the last Copa America final, Atletico Madrid's Molina has the spot locked down for this summer's campaign.

CB: Cristian Romero - Romero is the leader of Argentina's defense and will take his rightful place on La Albiceleste's backline at Copa America 2024.

CB: Nicolás Otamendi - Otamendi is Romero's long-time center-back partner and has unmatched experience on the biggest stages in the world. Lisandro Martínez, though, could just as easily start now that he is fully fit.

LB: Nicolás Tagliafico - Tagliafico is Scaloni's trusted left-back despite recent shouts for Acuna to take his job.

CM: Rodrigo de Paul - Messi's "bodyguard" will play his 65th cap for Argentina against Canada after playing in 34 of Atletico Madrid's 38 LaLiga games this past season.

CM: Leandro Paredes - Enzo Fernández has recovered from his groin surgery, but Roma's Paredes has won the confidence of the manager in the Chelsea star's absence.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister - Mac Allister only played 62 total minutes in Argentina's two Copa America tune-ups, so expect the Liverpool midfielder to be fresh and ready to start on Thursday.

RW: Lionel Messi - Lionel Messi will of course lead his fellow teammates out of the tunnel in their first Copa America 2024 match. After scoring a brace against Guatemala last week, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner looks to be in great form for the tournament.

ST: Julián Álvarez - Although Lautaro Martínez just scored two goals in Argentina's last international friendly, Manchester City's Julián Álvarez will get the nod between Messi and Di Maria.

LW: Ángel Di María - Despite his age, Di María's impact and production on the wing for Argentina cannot be ignored, especially when he links up with Messi and Álvarez. Expect the Benfica forward to be one of the first substitutes, though, should Argentina pull away.