Argentina predicted starting lineup vs Chile: Copa America 2024

Fresh off winning their first Copa America 2024 match, Argentina will face Chile at MetLife Stadium on June 25, and Lionel Scaloni might switch up his starting XI.

The reigning Copa America champions showed no signs of slowing down as they kicked off their Copa America 2024 campaign against Canada on June 20. La Albiceleste walked away with a comfortable 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Laurtaro Martinez, both assisted by Lionel Messi.

Argentina's next Group A fixture comes just five days later against Chile, the side that beat them in back-to-back Copa America finals in 2015 and 2016. La Roja looked rather unimpressive in their first match against Peru, though, giving Scaloni the freedom to test out a different formation.

Here's what Argentina's starting XI could look like against Chile in East Rutherford.

Argentina predicted lineup vs Chile (4-4-2)

GK: Emiliano Martínez - Martínez stood tall for La Albiceleste against Canada, adding another clean sheet to his resume, and will look to do the same against Chile.

RB: Nahuel Molina - Atletico Madrid's Molina will make his 40th international cap tomorrow as one of Lionel Scaloni's most trusted players.

CB: Cristian Romero - Expect Romero to play every match at center-back for Argentina at this summer's Copa America. His supporting cast of fellow defensemen might change every now and then, but the Tottenham player is always a constant fixture for his country.

CB: Lisandro Martínez - After starting Argentina's last three matches, Martinez rightfully earned his spot alongside Romero, beating out 36-year-old Nicolas Otamendi.

LB: Marcos Acuna - Nicolas Tagliafico was the starting left-back at the 2022 World Cup, but Acuna has since won the starting job and will likely only be on the bench for rest throughout Copa America 2024.

CM: Rodrigo de Paul - Rodrigo de Paul brings a much-needed physical presence to Argentina's midfield and is always around to help out his defense, especially on counter attacks.

CM: Leandro Paredes - Leandro Paredes will continue controlling the tempo of the game from Argentina's midfield as Enzo Fernandez works to achieve full match fitness.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister - Mac Allister was instrumental in Argentina's win against Canada, and the Liverpool midfielder should be even more active in the attack against Chile.

AM: Giovani Lo Celso - Di Maria is rumored to be rested against Chile, giving Lo Celso the perfect opportunity to play crucial minutes and link up with Messi and Alvarez up top.

CF: Lionel Messi - Messi came away with two assists against Canada, and found himself through on goal several times, but could not find the back of the net. Expect the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to bounce back and finish his chances against Chile.

ST: Julian Alvarez - Alvarez's opening goal last match all-but guaranteed his place in Argentina's starting XI tomorrow, but Lautaro Martinez's goalscoring form is becoming hard to ignore as he continues to challenge for the Manchester City man's spot.