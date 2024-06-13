Argentina predicted lineup vs Guatemala: International friendly

Argentina will look to secure their third straight win against Guatemala on Friday, June 14 as La Albiceleste compete in their last international friendly before Copa America 2024.

Argentina, the reigning Copa America and World Cup champions, have not lost a match so far in 2024. Lionel Scaloni's men beat Ecuador 1-0 in their most recent international friendly without some of their best players, including Lionel Messi, in the starting XI.

Just five days later, La Albiceleste have one last match before they begin their Copa America 2024 campaign. Guatemala might not be as tough an opponent as some of Argentina's competition in the tournament, but they are coming into the match on a four-game unbeaten streak.

Here's what Argentina's starting XI could look like against Guatemala in Maryland.

Argentina predicted lineup vs Guatemala (4-3-3)

GK: Emiliano Martínez - Martínez is easily the second best goalkeeper headed into Copa America 2024, behind only Brazil's Alisson, and will look to keep another clean sheet on Friday.

RB: Gonzalo Montiel - Montiel has given Molina competition at the right-back position for Argentina. The 27-year-old's impressive play will force Lionel Scaloni to make a decision this summer.

CB: Cristian Romero - Romero is a permanent fixture on Argentina's backline. The Tottenham defender has started at center-back for La Albiceleste in every important game, including the 2022 World Cup final.

CB: Lisandro Martínez - Now that Martínez is fully fit, the center-back is getting comfortable next to Romero, giving Otamendi competition for the starting spot come Copa America time.

LB: Nicolás Tagliafico - Since Acuna got the start at left-back against Ecuador, expect Tagilafico to return to the starting XI after being fully rested last match.

CM: Rodrigo de Paul - If Lionel Messi is on the pitch, you can be sure to find his "bodyguard" in the midfield.

CM: Enzo Fernández - Fernández found his first minutes since he underwent groin surgery in April against Ecuador last weekend. The 2022 World Cup Best Young Player award-winner will need more time alongside his international teammates to rebuild Argentina's midfield chemistry before they face Canada on June 20.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister - Mac Allister watched Argentina's last international friendly from the bench, which means he will likely reclaim his position in the midfield against Guatemala.

RW: Lionel Messi - If Argentina really want to give their Copa America 2024 starting XI a tune-up before the tournament, then Messi has to start. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will look to get into the scoring action after having a quiet 34 minutes on Sunday.

ST: Lautaro Martínez - Should Lionel Scaloni opt for experience over youth at striker, Martínez brings a history of 57 international caps and 22 goals for Argentina.

LW: Julián Álvarez - By all accounts, Álvarez is due to have a big summer. Whether the Manchester City man becomes Argentina's No. 9 or slots in on the wing when needed, he will undoubtedly use his creativity to help La Albiceleste find the back of the net.