Argentina’s National Soccer Team Has Renewed Its Contract With adidas Until 2038

Ahead of playing Chile in the 2024 Copa América, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has announced the renewal of its contract with adidas.

As the official outfitter of Argentina’s national team, adidas will now be outfitting the soccer league’s mens’s, women’s and youth teams until 2038, a 14-year extension of its deal with the AFA.

The AFA is composed of 28 teams within its primary, international-competing division, 38 teams competing at a national level and three other tiers of clubs. While adidas has been associated with the AFA since the 1970s, the two organizations inked their first contract in 2001. The deal was then renewed in 2011.

“We are delighted to forge a new partnership with adidas until 2038. Our partnership spans several decades and this new long-term commitment allows us, as an organization, to drive the success of our teams and invest in our communities,” AFA President Claudio Tapia said. “We are proud of the recent successes we have shared, but we will continue to focus on the growth of our game and performance on the court... in this sense, and in many more, adidas is the perfect partner for us.”

Argentina currently holds the top spot in FIFA’s World Rankings. The team will face off against Chile at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium this evening.