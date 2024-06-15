Argentina FIFA World Cup Legend Praises Inter Milan Starlet: ‘Immense Quality, Great Future Ahead Of Him’

Argentina captain Lionel Messi feels that Inter Milan’s Valentin Carboni has “immense quality” and a “great future ahead of him.”

Messi spoke to reporters after yesterday’s 4-1 friendly win over Guatemala, via FCInterNews. He was full of praise for the teenage attacking midfielder.

Yesterday evening, young Inter attacking midfielder Carboni was in the starting eleven for Argentina against Guatemala.

Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni decided to hand the teenage Inter player an opportunity to prove himself not just from the bench, but in the starting lineup.

Argentina beat Guatemala 4-1 in the Copa America warmup friendly.

Lionel Messi scored the first two goals, whilst Inter captain Lautaro Martinez rounded off the win with two more.

Carboni’s presence in the team was certainly a statement.

The Inter midfielder is still a teenager, and he has broken into the starting eleven for the reigning World Cup champions.

But this just follows the trajectory of growth that Carboni has already been on.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Monza. There, he got his first experience playing regular senior football, and his form improved as the season went on.

Lionel Messi Full Of Praise For Inter Milan’s Valentin Carboni: “Great Future Ahead Of Him”

Messi spoke about Carboni after yesterday night’s match.

“He has a great present already, and a great future,” the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-German legend said.,

“We have to take advantage of it. Just like a lot of the guys who come and give us great quality.”

Messi said of Carboni that “Since we’ve arrived in the US, he’s been training with us.”

The Inter Miami star noted that “I’ve already seen him with the Under-20 team.”

“But he’s grown a lot since then,” Messi said of playing with Carboni now.

“He’s a different player now, much better-coached, and he has immense quality.”