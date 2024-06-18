Argentina Copa America Starlet Gives Inter Milan A Transfer Dilemma This Summer

Young attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni presents a transfer dilemma for Inter Milan during the summer window.

This is highlighted in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper note that the Nerazzurri have to decide whether to keep or sell the teenager.

Carboni has earned a place in the Argentina squad for the Copa America.

Last Friday, the Inter attacking midfielder was in the starting eleven for Argentina against Guatemala.

Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni decided to hand the teenage Inter player an opportunity to prove himself not just from the bench, but in the starting lineup.

Argentina beat Guatemala 4-1 in the Copa America warmup friendly.

Carboni’s presence in the team was certainly a statement.

The Inter midfielder is still a teenager, and he has broken into the starting eleven for the reigning World Cup champions.

But this just follows the trajectory of growth that Carboni has already been on.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Monza. There, he got his first experience playing regular senior football, and his form improved as the season went on.

Valentin Carboni Form Creates Transfer Dilemma For Inter Milan

Carboni is likely to attract even more attention playing at the Copa America this summer.

Then, Inter will have a decision to make.

What is clear is that, if Inter decide to sell Carboni this summer, there will be no lack of suitors.

And reports indicate that the Nerazzurri are already ready to cash in.

Inter are seeking a fee of no less than €25-30 million for Carboni. That amount hardly seems unthinkable considering the player’s form with his national team.

That kind of cash would have a big impact for Inter in the short term.

The Nerazzurri can only make signings this summer by reinvesting the transfer fees from sales.

A big windfall from selling Carboni would allow the club to invest in the market.

Genoa’s Albert Gudmundsson could be the player Inter decide to sign if they do sell Carboni. The Icelander would certainly be more ready to make an instant impact.

But a sale of Carboni would raise the prospect of major regret down the line.

If Inter do decide to cash in on the Argentine this summer, they will be hoping that he does not keep improving to the point that he becomes a player they wish they’d never let go of.