Argentina Copa America Star Wants Pay Raise As Inter Milan Exit Looking Likelier & Likelier

Attacking midfielder Valentin Carboni wants an increase in his wages, as a summer departure from Inter Milan looks likely.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews.

19-year-old attacking midfielder Carboni is a player who looks to be at a crossroads at Inter this summer.

The teenager has really found his feet in the senior game over the last twelve months.

Last summer, Carboni joined Monza on loan. He spent the season growing into the Brianzoli starting eleven, but then returned to Inter at the end of the campaign as it was just a dry loan.

The form that Carboni showed at Monza earned him a place in the Argentina setup.

The 19-year-old made his first start for the Albiceleste senior team in a friendly against Guatemala in the leadup to the Copa America this summer.

And Carboni is part of Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina squad for the tournament itself.

Valentin Carboni Wants Pay Raise As Inter Milan Exit Likely

Despite this growth, Carboni does not look to have a place in the Inter senior team.

Therefore, the possibility has been more than raised of the Nerazzurri selling the Argentina.

Inter would not let Carboni go for cheap. By all accounts they would want a fee of €30 million at the very minimum for the young attacking midfielder.

And there would also be the possibility of a buyback option in a deal.

But the cash from Carboni’s sale would undeniably be useful for Inter. The Nerazzurri need money from sales in order to fund any signings they make this summer.

The Gazzetta note that all of Fiorentina, Atalanta, and Lazio are keen on Carboni. As are two unnamed clubs from the Premier League.

However, no official offers for the 19-year-old have yet arrived.

And then there is another factor that could push Carboni towards the exit door.

The Gazzetta report that the Argentine would expect an increase in his €800,000 net per season wages to reflect his form.