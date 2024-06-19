Argentina Copa America 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

Argentina are heading into Copa America 2024 as the favorites to win the tournament, and if La Albiceleste are successful, they will hold the record for the most Copa America titles in history.

After waiting his entire career to win a major senior international title for Argentina, Lionel Messi could have three in as many years after Copa America 2024. The reigning Copa America champions would become the first team to go back-to-back in the historic tournament since Chile did so (against Argentina) in 2015 and 2016. Judging by the current form of their competition, Argentina might not lose a match the entire summer.

Here's 90min's guide to Argentina at Copa America 2024.

Argentina Copa America 2024 squad selection

There are not many surprises in Lionel Scaloni's final 26-man squad for Argentina ahead of Copa America 2024. The team is a balanced blend of young talent, like Manchester City's Julian Alvarez and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, and some of the best players to ever suit up for La Albiceleste, including their captain, Lionel Messi.

Fortunately for the reigning Copa America champions, Lisandro Martinez is finally fully fit after several injuries kept him off the pitch for virtually the entire 2023/24 season. The Manchester United defender can play alongside Benfica's Nicolas Otamendi or Tottenham's Cristian Romero on Argentina's backline.

Angel Correa, Leonardo Balerdi, and Valentin Barco were cut from the final squad ahead of the tournament.

Fixtures

Argentina should progress through their Group Stage fixtures quite comfortably. La Albiceleste open the tournament against Canada, who have managed just two wins in their last seven matches.

Then, Chile awaits Messi and his side at MetLife Stadium. Although La Roja had great success against Argentina at Copa America 2015 and Copa America 2016, their squad does not pose nearly as big a threat as the current Argentina starting XI.

Peru is the last test for Argentina in Group A, and barring a major upset, they should not be able to take any points from Lionel Scaloni's men. Expect to see Argentina comfortably atop their group come June 30.

Argentina Copa America 2024 group stage fixtures

Argentina's record vs Copa America 2024 group stage opponents

Argentina's potential knockout opponents

Argentina are undeniably on the easier side of the Copa America 2024 bracket. While the USA, Brazil, Uruguay, and Colombia are all fated to play one another in the quarter-finals or semifinals, Argentina will meet the runners-up of Group B, likely Ecuador or Venezuela.

The next test for La Albiceleste comes in the semifinals where they will presumably face Mexico. Still, they should be able to defeat El Tri and make it to another Copa America final.

Argentina would not meet Brazil until July 14 should the Selecao make it to the final.

Key players to watch

When Argentina are playing, Lionel Messi is always going to be the most must-see player on the pitch. Although the Inter Miami forward missed a handful of MLS games in the last few months with various injuries, he is fit and ready to go come June 20.

Unlike in previous Copa America tournaments, Argentina's captain finally has a worthy supporting cast. Enzo Fernandez, who also is just coming back from a lengthy injury, will once again shine in the midfield, especially alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

Whether Lionel Scaloni opts for Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez to play with Messi and Angel Di Maria, he has two pure goalscorers that can fit seamlessly into the No. 9 position for Argentina.

It is hard to imagine a scenario in which Argentina does not win back-to-back Copa Americas. The reigning World Cup champions have only lost two matches in the last two years, and the chemistry of their starting XI is unmatched.

On paper, Brazil seem to be the only squad that could give them a true challenge, but the Selecao's midfield simply cannot compete with Argentina's.

As long as Argentina perform to their potential, they will lift the historic Copa America trophy in the United States this summer.