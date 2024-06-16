Argentina Coach Praises Inter Milan Starlet Ahead Of Copa America: ‘He Can Give Us A Hand’

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni feels that Inter Milan’s Valentin Carboni can give a lot to the Albiceleste at the Copa America this summer.

Speaking to Argentine broadcaster TyC Sport, via FCInterNews, the Argentina coach praised the 19-year-old attacking midfielder.

On Friday, young Inter attacking midfielder Carboni was in the starting eleven for Argentina against Guatemala.

Albiceleste coach Lionel Scaloni decided to hand the teenage Inter player an opportunity to prove himself not just from the bench, but in the starting lineup.

Argentina beat Guatemala 4-1 in the Copa America warmup friendly.

Lionel Messi scored the first two goals, whilst Inter captain Lautaro Martinez rounded off the win with two more.

Carboni’s presence in the team was certainly a statement.

The Inter midfielder is still a teenager, and he has broken into the starting eleven for the reigning World Cup champions.

But this just follows the trajectory of growth that Carboni has already been on.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan with Monza. There, he got his first experience playing regular senior football, and his form improved as the season went on.

Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni: “Valentin Carboni Can Give Us A Hand”

Carboni will be part of Argentina’s squad for the Copa America this summer.

The Albiceleste have confirmed their 21-player squad for the tournament. And the Inter attacking midfielder is the youngest player in the squad.

Argentina will begin their Copa America campaign on Thursday in the tournament opener against Canada.

“I expected Carboni to have a match like that,” said the Inter midfielder’s coach Scaloni.

“He’s a young player who still has a lot of room to improve.”

“He played a good match. Which is difficult for him considering the context.”

Scaloni furthermore said that “We’re happy with his game, and it’s clear that he’s a player who can give us a hand.”