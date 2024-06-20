🔮 Argentina or Brazil? OneFootball’s predictions for the Copa América

A few hours separate us from the start of the most important tournament on the American continent. The Copa América brings together the best 16 teams from Conmebol and Concacaf, who will give their all on the field to claim the title.

Which team will be the surprise?

The teams believed to be the “dark horses” are Costa Rica and Ecuador. The Ticos have their hopes pinned on the young forward Manfred Ugalde, who, after a great stint in the Eredivisie, has landed in Russian football and hopes the Copa América will be the tournament where he can make a significant impact. The Ecuadorians are similarly banking on young talents like Moisés Caicedo and Kendry Paez. If the coach can position his pieces well, Ecuador might surprise everyone.

Ecuador-v-Bolivia-International-Friendly-1718868561.jpg

Which team will be the disappointment?

OneFootball’s editorial team has two candidates: Mexico and Brazil. The Mexicans are no longer the “giants” of Concacaf, and their last performance in the Qatar 2022 World Cup left many doubts. They are undergoing a generational change, and the inexperience of their strategist might lead to one of the worst performances by the Tricolor in the Copa América. Brazil, on the other hand, is full of stars but has struggled to gel on the field. The absences of Neymar, Ederson, and Casemiro are significant. Additionally, the Canarinha lost their last three matches in the Conmebol qualifiers, putting a lot of pressure on the squad.

Mexico-v-Brazil-International-Friendly-1718868725.jpg

Who will be the MVP of the tournament?

The world’s eyes will be on the tournament’s top figures: Messi and Vinícius Jr. After winning the World Cup in 2022, the Argentine star wants to lead his team to another title and, why not, achieve the continental championship again. Meanwhile, the Brazilian hopes to transfer his success at Real Madrid to his national team and secure his first championship with the “Scratch du Oro.” Both are poised to be the stars of the tournament.

Argentina-v-France-Final-FIFA-World-Cup-Qatar-2022-1718868764.jpg

Who will lift the Copa América?

Historically, Brazil is the favorite, but currently (and according to OneFootball’s editorial team), Argentina is the “chosen” one to lift the title. Argentina is seeking their 16th Copa América, while the Brazilians are aiming for their 10th title.

At OneFootball, we have our predictions, but we look forward to reading your comments…