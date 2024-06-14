Argentina boss Scaloni confirms Real Betis pair will be in Copa América squad

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni has today confirmed that two members of the first-team ranks at La Liga outfit Real Betis will be part of his final squad for the upcoming Copa América.

Argentina’s stars are of course currently in the thick of final preparations, ahead of kicking the defence of their title as South American champions into gear.

The reigning Copa and World Cup holders reconvened last week, with sights set on a third major title in succession.

And yet, despite as much, the Albiceleste’s final panel of players for the tournament has not yet been officially announced.

Speaking in a press conference in the early hours of Friday, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of as much, once more, was put to boss Lionel Scaloni.

Specifically, the tactician was asked whether Real Betis pair Guido Rodríguez and Germán Pezzella are in line to take their respective places in his Copa setup.

Both departing midfielder Guido, and Verdiblancos stalwart Pezzella, having been struggling with fitness concerns of late.

Evidently, though, the pair are recovering well, amid confirmation on Scaloni’s part that he intends to include Guido and Pezzella in his squad for this summer’s South American showpiece:

“Pezzella and Guido Rodríguez have responded well, they gave us a lot and they will be there [at the Copa].”

Lionel Scaloni: “Pezzella y Guido Rodríguez respondieron bien, nos dieron mucho y van a estar”. pic.twitter.com/pOlgjSoaLJ — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) June 14, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN