Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni reveals exciting plans for Alejandro Garnacho ahead of Copa America

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has revealed what he has in store for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho as the Copa America tournament edges closer.

The 2024 edition of the CONMEBOL competition kicks off on June 20 and Argentina are widely considered to be the favourites to win the title.

United will be represented in the Albiceleste squad by two players – Lisandro Martinez and Garnacho.

Earlier on Saturday, Scaloni named his final 26-man contingent and both Martinez and Garnacho made the cut with the likes of Leo Balerdi, Valentin Barco and Angel Correa missing out.

Garnacho has yet to establish himself on the international stage as he has at club level. Under Scaloni, the Carrington academy graduate has made only five appearances or managed 166 minutes of action.

Often, Scaloni has placed faith in older and more proven stars, which has resulted in very limited playing time for Garnacho and other Argentine youngsters.

However, according to the Argentina boss himself, it’s all part of the plan and there is a process in place to ensure that Garnacho is fully ready for when he makes the step-up.

Ahead of his side’s clash against Guatemala as part of their Copa America preparations, Scaloni said about Garnacho, “He’s fine, he’s training with us.”

“He’s a guy who, as I said the other day, not only shouldn’t burn in stages but also come in when we think he can do it in a match. It didn’t happen like that against Ecuador, but if tomorrow is the possibility, we will give him minutes.”

“He is a boy in whom we have a lot of expectations. We have to carry him in the way we believe with the entire coaching staff, talking to him and insisting that there are things he has to do more often.”

“He has one against one, he is fast and that is what he has to do more often. That’s what we try to talk to him about doing.”

Argentina beat Guatemala 4-1 on Saturday, with Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez both grabbing braces. Guatemala’s only found the back of the net through a Martinez own goal.

