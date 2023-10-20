Argentina boss Cheika urges players to become history men against New Zealand

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika urged his players to defy the odds and seize the chance to make history as the first Argentina squad to reach the final of the rugby union World Cup.

The South Americans - who have contested all of the 10 tournaments - have reached the last four on two occasions.

In 2007 they lost to South Africa and in 2015 they went down to Australia.

On the eve of their semi-final against the three-time winners New Zealand, Cheika said: "History is not in our favour but it is up to us to change that. We have a chance to do that on Friday night and we will be ready."

Including the first game in October 1985 between the two sides, New Zealand have won 33 of the 36 Tests played. Argentina have prevailed twice and one match has been drawn.

"New Zealand have been playing for many years," added Cheika, who, as Australia boss, oversaw Argentina's demise in that 2015 semi-final.

Challenge

"They are the number one team in world rugby. We know the challenge they represent and this is the World Cup."

Previous clashes in the competition between the two sides have ended in Argentine failure. They were pulverized 46-15 in the group stages in the inaugural tournament in 1987.

And they lost 33-10 in the last eight in 2011. It was slightly closer in the defeat in the group stages at the 2015 competition where they went down 26-16 at Wembley Stadium.

"The stage gets bigger at this time in the tournament and you've got to grow your game. We know these games are do or die."



