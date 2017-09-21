Why aren't teams scoring touchdowns early this NFL season?

Just what the NFL needs when people are complaining about a lack of scoring: A Thursday night game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.

The last time the Rams played at the 49ers in a prime-time game, they were shut out. This season, the 49ers have played two games and haven’t scored a touchdown. And this is after last week’s “Thursday Night Football” produced one touchdown for both teams.

Scoring is down in the NFL. That’s the latest crisis, after we moved on from Ezekiel Elliott not hustling and gave the television ratings stories a break for a day or so. According to Michael Salfino, through two weeks teams are averaging 1.93 offensive touchdowns per game. That number was 2.4 last season, and 2.36 from 2014 to 2016. Scoring as a whole is down too of course, at 20.1 points per team each game, a number that was 22.6 last season.

After two weeks, which is not exactly a significant sample, we saw headlines such as “How Football Stopped Being Fun,” “Fantasy Scoring is Down and Will Likely Stay That Way,” “Why Scoring Has Nosedived in the NFL” and “The NFL Has A Scoring Problem – Potentially The Worst In Decades.” Two weeks.

Like the television ratings story, everyone has a theory on why scoring is down. Let’s take a look at the possible culprits:

Practice time has been cut too much: Two-a-day practices were a relic from a time when players had offseason jobs and needed to get in shape during July and August. It was probably long overdue for the union and NFL to cut back on padded contact practices, especially with so many stories about player health. Of course, less practice time has consequences. Offenses seem behind early in the season (why don’t we ever recognize that, perhaps, defenses have been really good so far?). Coaches will complain that the game is worse because of the cutbacks in practice but they’re not an unbiased source; coaches love nothing more than practice and even more practice. The one are this seems to have really had an effect is …

Offensive line play is down: “The team would be better but its offensive line is just terrible.” Who is that about? The New York Giants? Seattle Seahawks? Cincinnati Bengals? Houston Texans? Could be a number of teams. Poor offensive line play has been a few years coming (NFL Films’ Greg Cosell broke down the problems scouting offensive linemen last year, which you can read here). Because it seems everyone is running a spread offense in college, offensive linemen aren’t prepared for the NFL game. Then they don’t get enough practice time to develop. Therefore, there are fewer offensive linemen to go around (this could just also be a coincidental temporary downturn in the number of capable and athletic 310-pound males from 22-32 years old). Whatever the reason, offensive linemen are in short supply and there are way too many teams who can’t function on offense because they can’t block – again though, let’s give some credit to defensive schemes. This isn’t college football, where most teams are awful on defense and even Iowa-Iowa State was tied 38-38 at the end of regulation. Newsflash: Defenses are good in the NFL. The same people complaining about lack of scoring might have been upset that all the NFL’s rules are designed to make it tougher on defenses. It’s 2017, and people like to be unhappy about something or anything.

The short passing game has taken over: Kevin Clark of The Ringer wrote a great piece examining how the short-passing game is the go-to offense for just about every team, and that makes the game less aesthetically pleasing. The NFL has always been extremely risk averse – it will be nice to reach a point in which a team makes the obvious call to go for it on fourth-and-1 and it isn’t treated like they’re taking A Big Gamble – and that has affected how offenses are devised. Even guys like Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and Joe Flacco of the Baltimore Ravens, who have the ability to throw it deep, have been turned into short, safe passers.

