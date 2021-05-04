Arenado's clutch bash | FastCast
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Nolan Arenado rockets a three-run game-tying homer, plus JT Realmuto demolishes a smash to the upper-deck on this edition of FastCast
Nolan Arenado rockets a three-run game-tying homer, plus JT Realmuto demolishes a smash to the upper-deck on this edition of FastCast
The value of the play-in tournament isn't the play-in games themselves. It's that teams like the Lakers and Mavs can't just cruise into the playoffs.
Brian Gutekunst hopes the relationship between him and Rodgers can be repaired.
Daly said he was "good" after the crash. An IndyCar safety innovation implemented in 2020 helped make sure that he was OK.
An unspecified minor injury to Nate Diaz has pushed his bout against Leon Edwards back a month, a source familiar with the UFC’s plans told Yahoo Sports on Monday.
Doncic will be automatically suspended if he picks up one more technical foul.
The coach, who took an impressive celebratory leap before being overcome with tears, is the first woman in 12 years to reach the final.
Tatum dropped 60, including 10 in overtime.
The Lakers have their stars back, but may not be fully operational yet.
The Lakers may have to play in it, but that doesn't mean LeBron has to like it.
Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night. Jesse Puljujarvi had a goal and an assist, Tyson Barrie and Dominik Kahun also scored and Leon Draisaitl added two assists for Edmonton in the opener of a four straight games between the teams.
The 50-point outburst came one day after the league fined him $50,000 for attending a Miami strip club.
Dominick Reyes issues his first post-fight comments since his knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC on ESPN 23.
Nikola Jokic fouled Zion Williamson on a game-tying dunk attempt.
The colorful and charismatic Goossen loved fighters with big personalities, and he acted like Arreola was his adopted son. And he believed in Arreola so completely.
She is ranked fourth in the world in singles and is guaranteed to be one of the top four American women in the rankings after the French Open, when the teams will be set. Currently trailing her are Serena Williams, Jennifer Brady and Alison Riske. While Williams and Brady appear to be strong contenders to clinch a Tokyo berth, the fourth spot is up for grabs, with Riske, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff all in contention.
The union between Jones and the Patriots materialized at the perfect intersection of need, familiarity and skill set, not to mention a dire moment in time.
Alex Morono has stepped up on less than one week's notice after Diego Sanchez was released from the promotion.
Rory McIlroy will arrive at the Wells Fargo Championship on his 32nd birthday on Tuesday hopeful that one of his favourite stamping grounds can inspire a march back up the rankings after falling to his lowest position in more than 11 years. The Northern Irishman has not been seen since last month's Masters, where he followed his poor showing at The Players Championship with his second missed cut in three events. This inactivity has cause him to plunge another two places to 15th in the world, his worst standing since 2009, when he was a 20-year-old who was not even a member on the PGA Tour. Since then, he has spent 98 weeks at world No 1, most recently in June last year. In those 11 months after the Tour resumed from the Covid-19, it has been a swift descent indeed, but the good news is that Quail Hollow holds special memories to McIlroy. The last time he missed the Masters cut was in 2010 and he bounced straight back in his next event — here at the Wells Fargo — to win for the first time on US soil. His Sunday 62 is classed as one of the great final rounds on Tour and he showed his fondness for Quail Hollow when only losing in a playoff to Rickie Fowler in 2012 before winning again in 2015. In nine appearances in the tournament, he has amassed seven top 10s and even if a first win in 20 months might seem a bit fanciful, he will be looking for a return to form ahead of the USPGA Championship in two weeks time. The venue for the year's second major is also packed with positive omens — McIlroy won the USPGA at Kiawah Island by eight shots in 2012. McIlroy spent the weekend in Florida with new coach Pete Cowen, but the Yorkshireman will not be accompanying him to Charlotte. It is fair to say McIlroy knows what to expect this week, in a field also featuring the world's No 2 and 3 in Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, as well as Bryson DeChambeau. Thomas is sure there will be a McIlroy upturn very soon. "I've been very surprised (by McIlroy's form) — I think we all have been," Thomas said. "Because although Rory is one of the most talented players ever, what goes underrated is how hard he works. The thing about Rory is, I know he will work his way through this and will win a lot more tournaments and a lot more majors. I still and will always have maybe more respect for him than anybody because he is one of the nicest guys I've ever met for how much success he's had."
Canelo Alvarez negotiated with the kidnappers in the lead up to the fight.
Henri Hooft doesn't expect Anthony Johnson to have skipped a beat in his return at Bellator 258 on Friday.