Arenado leaves game vs. Marlins after being struck on elbow by a pitch

MIAMI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado left Wednesday’s game against Miami after being hit in the right elbow by a fastball from Marlins reliever Huascar Brazoban in the eighth inning.

Arenado collapsed into a heap after the pitch struck first his elbow and then his midsection. He remained on the ground for about two minutes before he was escorted to the dugout by a Cardinals trainer.

The team said he suffered a bruised elbow and was undergoing further evaluation.

Arenado, an eight-time All-Star, is hitting .260 with six homers and 32 RBIs.

He was replaced by pinch-runner José Fermín.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.