Arenado hits a 2-run homer as the Cardinals beat the Reds 7-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Nolan Gorman each hit a two-run homer, helping Kyle Gibson and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Tuesday night.

Iván Herrera had three hits for St. Louis, which improved to 11-3 in its last 14 games.

Gibson was charged with one run and two hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked two.

Cincinnati had won a season-high four consecutive games. Will Benson led off the sixth with his eighth homer for the Reds’ first hit of the night.

Cincinnati left-hander Andrew Abbott (3-5) permitted six runs and seven hits in six-plus innings. He went 2-1 with a 1.88 ERA in his previous four starts.

The Cardinals jumped in front on Masyn Winn’s two-out RBI double in the third, stopping Abbott’s 14-inning scoreless streak. Winn extended his hitting streak to 17 games.

