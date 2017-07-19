Arenado on fire as Rockies pummel Padres

Los Angeles (AFP) - Nolan Arenado's five hits and three home runs fueled the Colorado Rockies' impressive 18-4 rout of the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.
The Rockies' third baseman came back strong after a game off, producing a career high for hits and homers and matching his personal best with seven runs-batted-in.
His first home run was part of a six-run fourth inning that also included homers from Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story.
He homered in the fifth and again in the sixth,w hen he produced a three-run blast that put the Rockies up 17-4.
Arenado's big game gave him 21 home runs for the season and a major league-leading 80 runs-batted in.
He came to the plate in the eighth with a chance at a fourth home run in the game. He ran the count to 3-2 before lining out to left field.
The Rockies, who lost 15 of 20 games from June 21-July 15, won their fourth straight game.
They have scored 49 runs in their current winning streak while surrendering 21.
