Arenado feeling 'disrespected' by Rockies

Colorado Rockies All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado bristled at the team's front office Monday, saying publicly that he feels "disrespected" by the organization.

"There's a lot of disrespect from people there that I don't want to be a part of," Arenado said in a text to MLB.com, according to the website.

Further, Arenado told the Denver Post, "I don't care what's being said. I just know that I feel disrespected over there."

The comments were Arenado's first since it came out that the Rockies were listening to offers for him. Earlier Monday, Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich tried to quell trade rumors surrounding the five-time All-Star.

"We have listened to teams regarding Nolan and really nothing has come of it," Bridich told the Post. "We are going to move forward pretty much as we expected -- with Nolan in the purple and black and as our third baseman. So we can put this to bed and collectively look forward to the upcoming season and work toward that."

Arenado wouldn't elaborate to either the Post or MLB.com about specifics of why he feels slighted.

Arenado, 28, is entering the second of an eight-year, $260 million deal that includes a full no-trade clause.

The Rockies finished last season 71-91 despite another monster year from Arenado, who hit .315 with 41 home runs and 118 RBIs. Over the past five seasons, Arenado has batted .300 with averages of 39.8 homers and 124.2 RBIs.

Arenado has won a Gold Glove in each of his first seven major league seasons.

--Field Level Media