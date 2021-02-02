Arenado embraces playing for perennial contender in Cards

  • FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado throws to first during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals finalized their blockbuster trade to acquire All-Star third baseman Arenado from the Rockies on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
    1/5

    Arenado embraces playing for perennial contender in Cards

    FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado throws to first during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals finalized their blockbuster trade to acquire All-Star third baseman Arenado from the Rockies on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • FILE - Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich watches the team warm up before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in this file photograph taken Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Denver. Bridich and Rockies owner Dick Monfort held a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, to discuss the trade of the team's star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
    2/5

    Arenado embraces playing for perennial contender in Cards

    FILE - Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich watches the team warm up before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in this file photograph taken Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Denver. Bridich and Rockies owner Dick Monfort held a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, to discuss the trade of the team's star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • FILE - Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort, left, sits on the main concourse and talks with general manager Jeff Bridich as the baseball team practices in this file photograph taken Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Denver. Bridich and Monfort are holding a news conference via zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, to discuss the trade of the team's star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
    3/5

    Arenado embraces playing for perennial contender in Cards

    FILE - Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort, left, sits on the main concourse and talks with general manager Jeff Bridich as the baseball team practices in this file photograph taken Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Denver. Bridich and Monfort are holding a news conference via zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, to discuss the trade of the team's star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado warms up before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Denver. Team owner Dick Monfort and general manager Jeff Bridich will hold a zoom press conference Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, to discuss the trade of the team's star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
    4/5

    Arenado embraces playing for perennial contender in Cards

    FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado warms up before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Denver. Team owner Dick Monfort and general manager Jeff Bridich will hold a zoom press conference Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, to discuss the trade of the team's star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • FILE - Dick Monfort, co-owner of the Colorado Rockies, talks during a media tour of Coors Field as workers prepare for the baseball team's home-opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in this file photograph taken Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Denver. Monfort and team general manager Jeff Bridich will hold a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, to discuss the trade of the team's star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
    5/5

    Arenado embraces playing for perennial contender in Cards

    FILE - Dick Monfort, co-owner of the Colorado Rockies, talks during a media tour of Coors Field as workers prepare for the baseball team's home-opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in this file photograph taken Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Denver. Monfort and team general manager Jeff Bridich will hold a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, to discuss the trade of the team's star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado throws to first during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Denver. The St. Louis Cardinals finalized their blockbuster trade to acquire All-Star third baseman Arenado from the Rockies on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - Colorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich watches the team warm up before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in this file photograph taken Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Denver. Bridich and Rockies owner Dick Monfort held a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, to discuss the trade of the team's star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort, left, sits on the main concourse and talks with general manager Jeff Bridich as the baseball team practices in this file photograph taken Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Denver. Bridich and Monfort are holding a news conference via zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, to discuss the trade of the team's star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, file photo, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado warms up before a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Denver. Team owner Dick Monfort and general manager Jeff Bridich will hold a zoom press conference Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, to discuss the trade of the team's star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - Dick Monfort, co-owner of the Colorado Rockies, talks during a media tour of Coors Field as workers prepare for the baseball team's home-opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in this file photograph taken Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Denver. Monfort and team general manager Jeff Bridich will hold a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, to discuss the trade of the team's star third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to the St. Louis Cardinals. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Updated ·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DENVER (AP) Nolan Arenado hasn't expressed this much optimism since signing his $260 million contract with Colorado two years ago.

''Excited'' was the term the slugging, slick-fielding third baseman used about a dozen times Tuesday at his introductory news conference following his blockbuster trade from the Rockies to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Excited to join a team that's always in the playoff picture. Excited to join an organization with such rich history.

Left unsaid but just underneath the surface: Excited to flee a franchise that posted just two winning records in his eight years in Denver and that never advanced beyond the NL Division Series.

The eight-time Gold Glove winner and five-time All-Star forced his way out of Colorado by steadfastly sticking to a request to be traded. He'll be suiting up for a Cardinals team thinking about an NL Central title and more, while the Rockies are looking at some variation of a rebuild in front of a frustrated fanbase.

''They really care about winning,'' Arenado said of the Cardinals. ''That's all they talk about. It's really awesome to be a part of. It's a little different - we're hopeful we can win the division title and it feels good knowing we have a chance to do that - a good chance.''

While the Cardinals have had 13 consecutive winning seasons with five division titles during the streak, the Rockies have had nine winning seasons since their inaugural campaign in 1993 - and have never won the NL West.

The disconnect between Arenado and the front office started to take place around nine months after he signed his $260 million, eight-year contract in February 2019. The rift centered around improving the team after consecutive playoff appearances in 2017-18. But the Rockies slid back in `19 with a 91-loss campaign and missed the postseason again in a virus-shortened '20 season.

Enough was enough. He voiced his frustration and wanted out. He couldn't be swayed.

''I have anguished for many sleepless nights wondering why that happened?'' Rockies owner Dick Monfort said. ''To be quite honest, in all of our conversations with him, he never just said it was this or that or whatever.''

The Cardinals acquired Arenado for what some considered a steal: left-hander Austin Gomber and four minor leaguers. As part of the trade, Colorado will send cash to St. Louis to offset part of the money Arenado is due in his contract.

As part of his agreement to waive a no-trade provision, Arenado agreed to add a season to his deal, which now extends for seven seasons through 2027. His deal had given him the right to opt out and become a free agent after the 2021 season. His new agreement gives him the right to opt out and become a free agent after the 2022 or 2023 seasons.

''When we have an opportunity to get premium players from other clubs for whatever reason, it's incumbent upon us to bring them to St. Louis,'' chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said. ''Many of them, of course, have contributed to our championships: To name a few: Matt Holliday, Scott Rolen, Mark McGuire, Adam Wainwright, Jim Edmonds, Chris Carpenter.''

''That's a pretty good crew right there, and Nolan certainly fits in that group,'' DeWitt added. ''I've always been a believer that great players make everyone else on the team better.''

The backlash from Rockies fans has been swift, with ''(hash)FireBridich'' hashtags showing up on social media in reference to general manager Jeff Bridich.

Monfort understands the anger from disgruntled fans, who watched the 2009 second-round amateur pick make one highlight play after another.

''I'm aware this is not a popular decision,'' Monfort said. ''I promise you it wasn't made with haste.''

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said talks started last offseason and intensified in December.

''Every time we thought we were close, something else happened,'' he said. ''The last week or so, I keep feeling nauseous, like it just felt like something was going to go wrong. And it just took a lot of patience on everyone's side in getting to where we are.''

St. Louis did intensive scouting.

''You can personally Google Nolan and find him playing Wiffle Ball,'' Mozeliak said. ''And when big league players are playing Wiffle Ball, that just means they love the game, right? And so that's a telltale. And then when I talk to other players about Nolan and what impresses them about him, they always came back to how hard he worked, desire to learn, high baseball IQ.''

One of the curious questions about the trade was this: Why not hold onto Arenado when he was set to make $35 million this season and let him go free in the fall, gaining a compensatory 2022 draft pick in the process?

Monfort explained they Rockies were able to get Gomber along with four minor leaguers they valued: infielders Elehuris Montero and Mateo Gil along with right-handers Tony Locey and Jake Sommers.

Bridich acknowledged last offseason that he was listening to trade offers on the five-time All-Star, and Arenado said in February 2020 that ''there's a lot of disrespect around there'' and ''there is no relationship anymore'' between him and Bridich.

Like former Rockies stars Troy Tulowitzki and Matt Holliday before him, Arenado grew weary of losing, especially in an NL West ruled by the Los Angeles Dodgers every year he's been in the big leagues.

''Whenever you're losing, it's frustrating,'' the 29-year-old Arenado said.

The Harvard-educated Bridich was hired as GM of the Rockies on Oct. 8, 2014. He's overseen deals that haven't panned out as expected (Tulowitzki's trade to Toronto), brought in free agents who didn't live up to big-money expectations (relievers Bryan Shaw and Wade Davis, outfielder Ian Desmond) and didn't retain free agents who went on to shine elsewhere (DJ LeMahieu, a decision Monfort said he laments in hindsight).

''If we're looking to pass blame, you can blame me,'' Bridich said. ''It's the job of the GM to create a team that competes and wins as much as humanly possible.''

Asked point-blank if he thought of dismissing Bridich, Monfort responded: ''I have not thought about firing Jeff.''

''I have thought about firing myself,'' Monfort cracked.

Arenado has turned the page and is looking forward to what he's calling the ''second chapter'' of his career. His addition lowered the Cardinals' odds of winning a World Series from 40-1 to 20-1, according to SportsBetting.com. The Rockies are 125-1 long shots after Arenado's departure.

''We have an extremely talented team,'' Monfort said. ''They are built to compete. It's time for them to take the next step.''

One of the big steps could be locking up All-Star shortstop Trevor Story, who's eligible to become a free agent after this season.

''His situation is separate from Nolan's situation, as is the case with the rest of our players,'' Bridich said. ''We certainly cherish having Trevor as our shortstop.''

Arenado is looking forward to wearing a Cardinals uniform. But saying farewell to good friends like Charlie Blackmon and Story was difficult.

''I'm going to miss some of the boys on the Rockies,'' Arenado said. ''But I'm just super-excited. I've always admired this organization from afar.''

---

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Tom Brady Gets Hit With Question About Donald Trump And Racism

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.

  • NFL rumors: Texans' asking price for a Deshaun Watson trade revealed

    The Texans' asking price for a potential trade involving star quarterback Deshaun Watson has been revealed. Should the Patriots pay this steep price?

  • LeBron James: Husband of ejected fan has ‘been a hater’

    LeBron James and Chris Carlos, the husband of Juliana Carlos aka Courtside Karen, have a history of courtside trash talk.

  • Broncos waive five players

    It will be a bit before newly hired Broncos General Manager George Paton can really put his stamp on the team’s roster, but he began the process on Tuesday. The Broncos announced that wide receiver Fred Brown, defensive end Joel Heath, safety Alijah Holder, tight end Jordan Leggett, and tackle Darrin Paulo were all waived [more]

  • HS coach: Tennessee pulls scholarship offer to 4-star TE commit a day before National Signing Day

    Roc Taylor had been committed to Tennessee since April and is ranked as the No. 12 TE in the country. But new coach Josh Heupel apparently doesn't want him.

  • Matthew Stafford was 'drained' after Matt Patricia regime, ex-teammate says

    Why wasn't Matthew Stafford thrilled about the idea of playing for the Patriots? Former Lions teammate TJ Lang may have touched on one of those reasons.

  • Bengals could be winners of Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff deal via trade on draft day

    The Cincinnati Bengals could benefit from the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade.

  • Troy Aikman, Mike Silver at odds over Jared Goff criticism

    I love a good media squabble. Especially when I’m not involved in it. I’ll now try to address the latest one without landing in the crossfire. It comes from Mike Silver of NFL Network and Troy Aikman of FOX. It was sparked by the Jared Goff trade from L.A. to Detroit. In Silver’s Sunday item [more]

  • Rob Gronkowski tells wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach

    Rob Gronkowski tells a wild story about how he fooled Buccaneers' strength coach Anthony Piroli during offseason workouts in 2020.

  • Report: J.J. Redick wants Pelicans to trade him, Knicks on list

    Trade requests are far more common than many realize.

  • Ex-teammate says Aaron Rodgers is 'hellbent on some revenge' against Packers, wants new deal

    Aaron Rodgers desperately wants the Packers to go all-in so the team can win another Super Bowl.

  • Chris Godwin shares advice Tom Brady gave to Buccaneers ahead of Super Bowl 55

    Chris Godwin shares the advice Tom Brady has given his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates ahead of their Super Bowl LV matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

  • Latest on free agent Trevor Bauer: Dodgers star trying to recruit Cy Young winner to Los Angeles

    The Mets have interest in free agent starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. Here's the latest...

  • Devin White makes a remark that could raise eyebrows in the league office

    Nearly a decade after the Saints’ bounty scandal gave the NFL an opportunity to show that player health and safety has become a major priority (as long as the full extent of the cultural realities of bounties throughout the league was never fully explored), a much less problematic version of the controversy accidentally emerged on [more]

  • Klay Thompson Fires Back at Glen Davis Over 'Karma' Comment: 'Can't Wait Til I See You on the Court'

    "I can't wait til I see you on the court next year I'm calling iso every time. Prolly get 40 in a qtr with big fella chasing me," Klay wrote to Davis.

  • 49ers embark on their quarterback quest for 2021

    The fact that the 49ers reportedly made an attempt to trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford confirms what many have suspected for months. With quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo entering the outer years of his contract, with a relatively minimal cap charge associated with trading or cutting him, all options are on the table as the 49ers determine the [more]

  • Tom Brady says family left him home alone so he can prepare for Super Bowl

    It’s six days before Tom Brady will play in his tenth Super Bowl and first as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s the first time in 10 appearances in the title game that Brady is still at home as he prepares for a Super Bowl. Usually, teams would be in the host city [more]

  • NFL QB trades: Who could be the next team to make blockbuster move?

    Mike Sando says look at which teams need QBs the most. Sound like anyone you know?

  • Danny Amendola slams Bill Belichick in Tom Brady, 'Patriot Way' take

    Danny Amendola let loose on his former boss in a hot take about Tom Brady and the true reason for the Patriots' success.

  • Golf's governing bodies take steps to tackle game's distance problem

    Golf’s leading authorities signalled their intention to rescue the future of the sport from the big hitters on Tuesday by unveiling proposals to rein in the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy. The game’s two governing bodies, the R&A and the US Golf Association, have paved the way for restrictions on equipment including limits on the length of drivers and the introduction of a standardised, tournament ball on the tours. Golf's growing distance problem is causing great courses to be ruined The move is likely to leave DeChambeau’s plan to employ a 48-inch driver to overpower Augusta National at the Masters in April in tatters. It was the landmark day for which the purists – including the likes of Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods – had been waiting since the powers that be signalled last February that, with the “Distance Insights” project, they were ready at last to tackle the professional game’s length issue that their joint studies indicated was “critical to the future of the game”. The pandemic pressed pause on the progress, but it has resumed and has at last reached what is labelled the “solution phase”. With Martin Slumbers, the R&A chief executive, confirming to Telegraph Sport on Tuesday that a radical overhaul of the professional game was all but inevitable – “it is highly unlikely that we will end up doing nothing” – it will now start collecting feedback regarding the potential use of a local rule that specifies the use of clubs and balls intended to result in shorter hitting distances. In the short term, comments have been sought on the proposal to introduce a local rule reducing the maximum non-putter club length from 48in to 46in. The deadline for this is March 4 and, as it is expected to go through, it will allow Augusta and every other tournament organiser to put a brake on the long hitters. Slumbers denied it was “individual specific”, but accepted that the big hitters out there could be “personalised in this”. Yet the big battle will surely come in the attempts of the R&A and USGA to persuade the equipment makers to review the overall conformance specifications for clubs and balls, including specifications that directly affect hitting distances. This means the ruling bodies want to research topics such as the limitation of ball efficiency, ball sizes and weights, making drivers smaller in volume and shorter, and reducing the spring-like effect in faces and moment of inertia in club heads. They have chosen to go down the “local rule” to ensure that golf continues to have one set of rules to which professionals and amateurs of all grades will adhere. “Local rules” are not part of the official rule book, but are a modification or addition of a rule that any tournament committee can adopt for a particular competition. The rules would, in fact, be different in practice and it would ultimately mean that, while the weekend hacker would still be able to use the best technology can offer – there is no appetite to alter things significantly at recreational level – the pros will face game-changing restrictions. Slumbers, though, does not see it that way. “The local rule could be applied on a much wider scale than the pro game, or the elite amateur game,” he said. “I think it’s misleading to say it is just about elite golf.” No doubt the lawyers will become, and are already involved, with the equipment makers desperate to protect their billion-dollar industry, but the hope is that agreement can be reached following the conclusion of the feedback stage in November. “This is a serious problem and this is the time for serious thinking and I am confident the game and its many facets can come together to do what is right for our sport,” Slumbers said. It is a complex subject, but Slumbers pointed out that, while they intend the conversations to be as in-depth as they are responsible, they should not drag on. The likes of DeChambeau are already threatening the 400-yard mark and there is an urgency to curtail the bombers to ensure great courses do not become obsolete and that the game does not become too one-dimensional. “There is the balance of skill and technology that we are trying to find because the game is in danger of losing that balance,” Slumbers said. “After the lockdown, the different tours, governing bodies, golf federations, golf unions and bodies such as Augusta and the PGA of America came together to ensure the sport could get back and running as effectively as possible. That gives me confidence in this regard.” Mike Davis, Slumbers’s counterpart at the USGA, added: “This is about long term, for the whole of the game. Golfers need to understand that this every-generation-hits-the- ball-farther is affecting the game negatively. The cost of this is being born by all golfers. We’re just trying to fit the game of golf back on golf courses.” ‘Local rule’ route is the perfect plan to thwart big hitters and manufacturers The R&A and United States Golf Association are far from stupid and are acutely aware that they will have a fight on their hands with the equipment makers with their proposals to reduce the hitting distances in the professional game. Yet if they were expecting this essentially to be a battle with the bombers on Tour, then Webb Simpson highlighted that even the plotters could be in opposition. Simpson, the world No 9, is one of the shorter hitters in the elite, standing at 114th in the PGA Tour’s driving distance stats, having failed to finish in the top 100 in the past six seasons. If the power of Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy was suddenly curtailed, it would surely have to be good for Simpson’s chances of adding to the one major on his resume.