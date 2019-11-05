New arena, new team, same house of horrors

Monday had all the fixings of an easy victory for the Blazers. Golden State was without most of the lineup we have come to know. Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala were both traded this offseason, Shaun Livingston retired, and those that were still in Golden State are all on the injured list. No Klay. No Steph. No Draymond. No D-Lo… In fact. I'm pretty sure one of the ushers near the bench was called up last minute.

Have you ever seen the movie, The Replacements? Cause it more or less played out inside Chase Center. Glenn Robinson, Eric Paschall, Willie Cauley-Stein, Jordan Poole, and Ky Bowman… No, this isn't the starting five for the San Jose State Spartans. This was the starting five for the Golden State Warriors.

Yet, even with a squad made up of G-League guys, the Warriors took care of Portland. From being swept in the playoffs last season, to being eliminated from the playoffs by the Warriors multiple times prior, Oracle Arena had been a house of horrors for the Blazers. Now, even if the team is a shell of itself, the house remains the same - Scary.

Enough about the game. If you are smart you have already forgotten about it and never want to speak of it again. Let's talk about the brand new Chase Center. People always ask about the different arenas around the league, so here are some takeaways from the brand new gem in San Francisco.

It's beautiful from the outside.

This place is beautiful from the outside. pic.twitter.com/7iaraIA9a6 — Chris Burkhardt (@CBurkhardtNBCS) November 5, 2019

From the glass structure, to the giant video board, to the location next to the water, it was all top-notch. Of course, having the San Francisco skyline as a backdrop doesn't hurt.

Inside, the arena bowl was huge. Not all arenas feel giant, this one did. It's a nice added touch that the seats are blue and the court kept its unique design where the corners are cut off. It puts off Oracle type vibes, to be honest.

Nice inside as well. Blue seats and the same court design (corners angled) gives it an Oracle feel. pic.twitter.com/5ms2V2yZNw — Chris Burkhardt (@CBurkhardtNBCS) November 5, 2019

The odd part about it all was that the arena and the surrounding area aren't finished. When we came in for shootaround in the morning we were walking around ladders and painters. It had the fresh paint smell because we were literally watching people roll it. Some office space around the area is unoccupied and still being worked on. Fresh, unpainted drywall decorated some of the walls. Still a work in progress.

As for the concourse, it's not perfect. It's much bigger than the one at Oracle. For those who never made it to Oracle, the main concourse was smaller than the 300 level concourse at Moda Center. Anything bigger would be an upgrade. But, the concourse felt like a bunch of random pieces bunched together. Some parts were wide open, with sight lines that allowed you to see the court. Other parts were narrow hallways with doors on one side and blank, white walls on the other. It had the tendency to make you forget you were in a basketball arena, but not in a good way.

Oh, and parking… don't even think about it. There are very limited parking options near the arena, and the team encourages the use of public transit.

That about does it for the negatives though. Overall it's another beautiful new arena to match the likes of Little Caesars Arena and Golden One Center… It doesn't have the mystique of Oracle, but it's still a tough place to play. On Monday, it proved it.

