Arena Football’s Louisiana Voodoo moving to Lafayette from Lake Charles

New 10 Sports learned late Thursday night, from Louisiana Voodoo team officials the team would be moving from Lake Charles to Lafayette.

Moments before air, it was confirmed through multiple sources the Voodoo, a new Arena Football Team, will play their games at Blackham Coliseum.

Sources tell me, the main reason for the switch of the city is the inability to work with the management group ASM. ASM runs the Lake Charles Civic Center, and one official told me, “it’s been a nightmare!”

In addition to the change of venue for the upcoming season, former Saints Quarterback John Fourcade & former Saints return specialist, aka Beerman, Michael Lewis are on the coaching staff.

Former Cajun Damon Mason, along with Gabe Northern also join head coach James Shiver in guiding this team.

Team Officials say the field will be installed this weekend, and the netting system will be put in place next week.

The Voodoo’s first game is just over a week away on April 27th against the Philadelphia Soul, in Lafayette.

In two weeks, the game against Orlando is scheduled to be the first of four games on the NFL Network.

News 10 Sports will keep you posted on any developments regarding the Louisiana Voodoo’s future in Lafayette.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.