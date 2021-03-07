There aren’t many teams with long-term quarterback situations

This year’s unprecedented quarterback carousel could become the new normal. For evidence of the regular upheaval to come, look no farther than the abnormal reality that not many teams have a starting quarterback who almost certainly will still be with the team in four years.

Earlier this week on PFT Live, Simms and I tried to identify the franchises that definitely have a franchise quarterback who will still be on the roster in four years.

The list (my recollection may be off a little since it’s been a few days since we did the segment) includes Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. (Lamar Jackson is likely to still be with the Ravens in four years, but it’s hard to call it an absolute certainty.)

In the NFC, there simply isn’t one — not one that we definitely can say will be with the team in four years. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has the best chance of doing so. Beyond him, not one of the 15 NFC teams has a clear four-year answer at the position.

This year’s first-round picks at quarterback could become four-year answers for their new teams. Unless they don’t. Look at the 2018 class, which enters its fourth season in 2021. Of the five taken, the Cardinals traded Josh Rosen after only one year, and Sam Darnold seems to be on thin ice with the Jets.

