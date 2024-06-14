‘There aren’t many players like him’ – Toni Kroos lavishes praise on Real Madrid rising star

Real Madrid were able to give Toni Kroos a hero’s send-off by lifting a record 15th UEFA Champions League title in his final game for the club.

Despite only playing together for one season, Toni Kroos and Jude Bellingham formed a strong connection, proving invaluable for Real Madrid in midfield.

Now, entering the Euro 2024, both players will be representing their respective national teams in a bid to showcase their talents on the international stage.

Kroos gushes over Bellingham

Recognising Bellingham’s exceptional talents as a remarkably versatile midfielder with an unparalleled eye for goal, Kroos asserted that the Englishman will be one of the key figures for England in the Euro this summer.

“There aren’t many players like Bellingham, and it’s a compliment to him because so many of England’s hopes rest on his shoulders,” Kroos remarked (h/t RM4 Arab).

Toni Kroos is an admirer of Jude Bellingham. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Moreover, the German midfielder lauded Bellingham’s physical qualities as well as his mental fortitude.

“Jude Bellingham is a strong, physical person who gives everything he has and is also a player who can handle pressure. He has the right personality,” Kroos praised.

Considering Bellingham managed to show up in several high-profile games for Real Madrid and carried himself like a veteran at such a young age, Kroos’ remarks hold true.

Now, with all eyes on the Euro, Bellingham will be tasked with replicating his successful domestic season on the international stage.

When asked if England have title chances thanks to Bellingham, Kroos replied that he hopes to see his former teammate emerge as a decisive player for the Three Lions.

“He seems to be the right person. He can do his best. I hope he will be a decisive player in the England national team,” Kroos said.