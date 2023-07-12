Area's top returning football talent: SJS practice opens July 24; NSCIF July 31

Jul. 11—Believe it or not prep football in the mid-valley is fast approaching with practice set to begin in the Sac-Joaquin Section on July 24.

Of course, Sutter Union High football is perhaps the team to watch in the SJS in 2023 after last year's 10-0 finish in its first year in the SJS's Pioneer Valley League.

The Huskies return plenty in the fall, led by perhaps its defensive leader in 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive lineman Auckland Asiata.

Asiata, who is already committed to Fresno State, was among the section leaders in a number of defensive categories as a junior. Asiata was top-3 in sacks (9.5) and 11th in total tackles (84) in all of SJS Division V. His teammate and batterymate on the line, Tristan Leal, finished top-6 in sacks (7). Leal is also entering his senior year for head coach Ryan Reynolds and the Huskies.

On the other side is Sutter's projected starting quarterback Jagger Beck. In addition to being a standout quarterback, Beck is also a dynamo on the baseball field as a power pitcher for the reigning Northern California Regional champions. Beck is committed to Hawaii to play college baseball.

As a junior on the gridiron, Beck was third in the PVL in passing yards (480) — one spot ahead of graduate Luke Miller, who threw for 338 yards despite splitting his time as the team's top running back.

What about the kicking game? Incoming junior Josiah Thomson was second in SJS D-V in field goals (5), seventh in PATs (33) and sixth in scoring (48).

Moving up to Division III, Yuba City High football is coming off a 5-7 finish and appearance in the quarterfinals of the 2022 postseason.

Donny Supat returns for his senior season in Honker gold. A year ago, the linebacker was fourth in SJS D-III in sacks (7). In the Capital Valley Conference, Supat finished second in sacks.

Northern Section leaders

In the NSCIF, practice begins July 31. One of the area's top teams from a year ago was Colusa (10-3), which claimed its first Northern Section title since 1990 and returns a boatload to the squad in 2023.

Quarterback Bo Coronado passed for over 2,000 yards and led the NSCIF a year ago. Coronado's top-two targets, Landon Humphrey and Peyton Humphrey are both back this year. Landon Humphrey was second in the section with 669 yards, while Peyton Humphrey was top-10 with 421.

On the other side, William McCoy returns following a top-10 finish in the section in tackles (92). Up front, Isaiah Travis was tenth in the NSCIF in sacks (4). Both individuals return for their senior seasons.

In addition to hauling in passes, Colusa's Landon Humphrey was top-2 in PATs and scoring in 2022.

Colusa's leaguemate and reigning Sacramento Valley League champion, East Nicolaus (9-2), returns some studs on defense and special teams. Brady Amarel was top-12 a year in the section with 82 tackles.

In the kicking game, Tristan Kotko, who was listed as quarterback, receiver and cornerback in 2022, finished top-10 in the kick return game, averaging over 17 yards per attempt. Kotko was top-10 in return yardage and top-15 with two interceptions for the Spartans.

In Arbuckle, Roberto Ramirez returns for his senior season following a top-6 finish in sacks (4) for the Pierce Bears.

In Gridley, incoming junior quarterback Gus Stogsdill was among the NSCIF leaders in passing yards (729), rushing (1,645) and total points (116) for the 4-7 Bulldogs.

Statistics are provided through MaxPreps.com. Leaders must have played at least five games in 2022.